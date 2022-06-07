DeSantis Announces Plan to Take on George Soros 'On His Own Turf' in Bid to Stop Election Manipulation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is on the warpath against billionaire George Soros.

Soros, a liberal donor and activist, just helped fund a left-wing radio network targeting Hispanic-Americans, Fox News reported.

DeSantis said in a statement to the outlet that the Hungarian-born businessman is trying to “manipulate” the media landscape in his state and push a “Marxist agenda on voters.”

So the Republican governor’s re-election campaign is hitting back at Soros.

By buying an ad on two Miami radio stations that are part of this new left-leaning radio network, DeSantis is warning voters about the media purchase and “leftist disinformation” as he continues the “fight against socialism in America,” his campaign said.

“Governor Ron DeSantis is taking [on] Soros on his own turf with a Spanish language ad buy on the Soros network, serving as a PSA to Hispanic Floridians to warn of the pro-socialism, radical agenda behind The Latino Media Network,” the DeSantis campaign told Fox News.

The Latino Media Network will be made up of 18 Hispanic radio stations in Florida and elsewhere. Those include WAQI-AM and WQBA-AM in Miami.

This new network was announced on Friday and was partially financed by Lakestar Finance, an investment group affiliated with Soros Fund Management.

Left-wing activists and entrepreneurs Jess Morales Rocketto and Stephanie Valencia are at the head of the network formation and raised $80 million to launch it, Axios reported.

Rocketto is an “alumna of Hillary for America, the AFL-CIO, Obama for America, the Democratic National Committee, Rebuild the Dream, and the New Organizing Institute,” according to the Ash Center at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Valencia was a White House staffer during the Barack Obama administration, Fox News reported.

Rocketto and Valencia expect the network to give them “access to one-third of the Hispanic population.”

But DeSantis’ ads are trying to hit back against any left-wing propaganda that might come on the radio stations in this new network.

“Warning, voters! The left is taking control of our local media. Billionaire George Soros, known for financing extreme leftist causes, is now financing the purchase of Hispanic radio stations right here in Miami,” the translated version of the DeSantis ad says, Fox News reported.

The ad directly calls out Soros and appeals to the large Cuban-American population in South Florida.

“They are coming with their ideological agenda,” the ad continues. “Soros and his minions know what this community represents in the fight against socialism in America. This community will not get confused. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is standing against the corporate media and leftist disinformation.”

DeSantis is set on fighting back against any media manipulation meant to influence voters in his state.

“The Soros-funded radical Left is running a scheme to manipulate local media in Florida to push their Marxist agenda on voters,” he said in his statement to Fox News. “In Florida, we reject the professional Left and their attempt to infiltrate our state and will always stand for truth and freedom.”

