DeSantis Announces He and Trump Are Taking Down Trucking Company That Hired Immigrant Accused of Killing 3 in Deadly U-Turn

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is working with the Trump administration to prosecute the illegal alien who killed three Floridians by making an illegal U-turn in his 40-ton commercial truck.

On Wednesday, DeSantis told Fox News that he is also working with federal authorities to hold the company that employed illegal alien Harjinder Singh accountable for its part in the horrific tragedy.

The governor said the sickening incident spotlights the disastrous spillover impact of the unfettered illegal immigration being promoted by parasitic Democrats.

In this instance, an illegal alien who lived in California killed three people in a state that’s 2,700 miles across the nation.

“We had an issue where you had an illegal alien truck driver that got a commercial driver’s license in the state of California — employed by a California company — kill three people in Florida,” DeSantis said.

“This guy didn’t even speak English.”

“We’re bringing him up on charges,” the governor vowed. “I said initially, ‘The company [that employed him] needs to be held accountable.'”

“We’ve been working with the federal government. And they are pulling that company’s license to do business because you cannot employ somebody who cannot read the road signs,” DeSantis underscored.

Tonight, I joined Jesse Watters on Fox News. pic.twitter.com/ZLpK8a2qoY — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 21, 2025

The Harvard-educated attorney blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom, saying the deranged Democrat must stop enabling crimes by illegal aliens with his irresponsible policies.

“Why doesn’t he do his job and protect the people?” DeSantis asked.

As a reminder, Harjinder Singh — an illegal alien from India who lives in California — killed three Florida residents on Aug. 12 while making an unlawful U-turn in St. Lucie County.

“By blocking all lanes of the highway with his truck, Singh caused a brutal wreck, instantly killing three innocent people and leaving Florida families shattered,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Per the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, “[I]t is evident that the driver of the commercial semi-truck recklessly, and without regard for the safety of others, attempted to execute a U-Turn utilizing an unauthorized location.”

As a reminder, this is why anyone who gets a driver’s license must be required to speak and read English, because ignoring a traffic sign can kill people.

Harjinder Singh was arrested on Saturday in Stockton, California, on three counts of vehicular homicide.

He illegally entered the United States in 2018, according to Florida DHS.

In 2020, the Trump administration rejected his work authorization application.

It was later approved under the Biden administration in 2021, assistant DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said.

False. Harjinder Singh is in the United States illegally and his work authorization was rejected under the Trump Administration on September 14, 2020. It was later approved under the Biden Administration June 9, 2021. The state of California issues Commercial Drivers Licenses.… https://t.co/4YSs3qIj2B — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 18, 2025

Despite not being authorized to work because he’s in the country illegally, Singh got hired by White Hawk Carriers, an interstate freight carrier based in Ceres, California.

ICE issued an immigration detainer on Aug. 16, after Singh was arrested, “to ensure he remains in custody after his state prosecution, preventing him from slipping back onto America’s streets,” DHS said.

“Singh obtained a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) in California, despite having no legal right to be in the United States,” the agency said.

“Gov. Newsom put Americans’ lives directly at risk by arming this illegal alien with the ability to operate a 40-ton killing machine on U.S. highways. This reckless policy gave Singh the keys and three innocent people paid with their lives.”

How many more innocent lives must be sacrificed on the altar of toxic left-wing agendas that prioritize illegal aliens over American citizens?

Blocking the daily invasion of the United States by unvetted armies of third-world migrants is an urgent crisis that directly affects public safety and national security.

