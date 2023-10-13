DeSantis Approves Rescue Mission for Thousands of Americans Stuck in Israel
Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action in support of the thousands of Americans stuck in Israel.
The Florida Republican has signed an executive order authorizing the transport of Floridians from the nation after it was targeted in a series of Hamas terrorist attacks, according to Fox News.
The operation will also facilitate the transport of supplies to the Israeli government.
DeSantis touted the move in a Thursday tweet.
“We will not leave our residents behind.”
“To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way.”
Today I signed an executive order authorizing rescue operations in Israel to bring Floridians home and transport supplies to our allies.
We will not leave our residents behind.
To the many Floridians who are stuck in Israel, trying to get home — help is on the way.
— Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 12, 2023
In DeSantis’ executive order enacting the program, he accused federal authorities of being slow to act in moving American citizens to safety.
The document indicated that more than 20,000 Americans were present in the country.
The governor claimed stranded Americans “are not receiving timely assistance from the U.S. Embassy in Israel and are not receiving any follow-up after enrolling in the U.S. Department of State’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.”
The Florida Division of Emergency Management has indicated that those eligible for transport will receive flights free of charge.
Under the leadership of @GovRonDeSantis, DEM is arranging chartered flights for Floridians needing safe transportation from Israel – completely free of charge.
If you’re in need of evacuation, please visit https://t.co/WxYvOaTvZF and fill out the form. pic.twitter.com/C8DzO9GuEB
— FL Division of Emergency Management (@FLSERT) October 12, 2023
DeSantis press secretary Jeremy Redfern pointed to the governor’s leadership on the issue.
Once again, Governor DeSantis steps in to fill the leadership void in DC. https://t.co/ugc6Nd7tkH
— Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) October 12, 2023
The U.S. State Department is taking similar action to evacuate American citizens from the country, according to ABC News.
State Department spokesman Matthew Miller predicted that thousands of Americans would utilize the program to travel to Europe.
Not every American in Israel or the Palestinian territories is in a position to travel freely away from the brewing combat zone.
President Joe Biden has indicated that a number of U.S. citizens are held captive by the terrorist group Hamas, according to Politico.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.