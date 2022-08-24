Share
DeSantis-Backed School Board Candidates Enjoy Successful Election Night, Flipping at Least 1 District to 'Anti-Woke'

 By Jack Davis  August 24, 2022 at 7:50am
In local school board elections that are the trenches of democracy, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida scored major victories Tuesday night.

DeSantis, who has made parental rights a major part of his agenda, backed 30 candidates in Tuesday’s elections.  Of those, at least 21 emerged as winners, according to Politico. That includes four victories in seven races in which candidates backed by DeSantis faced rivals backed by Democrats.

At least four DeSantis-backed candidates advanced to runoff elections.

DeSantis said the candidates he supported were “committed to the student-first principles of the DeSantis Education Agenda.”

In Sarasota County, wins by three DeSantis-supported candidates — Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli and Timothy Enos — shifted the balance of power on the school board from liberal to conservative,  according to Newsweek.

“Sarasota School Board had a 3-2 liberal majority. Today Ron DeSantis endorsed candidates who won and flipped the school board so it’s now 4-1 anti wokes indoctrination and pro parental rights,” Christina Pushaw, rapid response director for DeSantis’ re-election campaign, tweeted.

DeSantis also chalked up major wins in Miami-Dade County.

Monica Colucci, who was supported by the GOP governor, defeated Marta Pérez, a 24-year school board member.  Roberto Alonso won the contest to succeed the outgoing board chair, according to the Miami Herald.

“Thank you to every single volunteer and to all the voters of District 8 for trusting and supporting me during this process,” Colucci tweeted. “I will work tirelessly on our School Board for all students, parents, and teachers in #MDCPS.”

Commentators noted that DeSantis used his clout to further his agenda of empowering parents.

“This governor is extremely popular with the grassroots and rank-and-file Republicans and those primary voters look for his opinion on people to vote for,” Evan Power, Leon County GOP chair and Florida GOP chairman of chairs, told the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I think he’s used that power to push for active conservatives who share his view of Florida. It’s something Republicans have wanted for a long time, Republicans who are willing to fight for a conservative agenda,” he said.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
