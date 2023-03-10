DeSantis Beats Obama, Hillary and Trump with Huge First Week of Book Sales

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ new book may be the proof that he’s presidential material.

DeSantis’ memoir is outpacing previous books of presidential hopefuls in total sales, according to Insider.

“The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Survival” merited 94,300 sales in its first week, according to NPD BookScan.

That’s more demand than Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Donald Trump received for their own pre-campaign books.

DeSantis’ new book narrowly outpaced Clinton’s. Hillary’s 2014 “Hard Choices” sold 86,200 copies in its first week, according to BookScan.

Obama’s 2006 “The Audacity of Hope” sold 67,500 copies in its first week, and Trump’s 2015 “Crippled America” sold 27,687.

DeSantis’ memoir — released on Feb. 28 — outlines DeSantis’ experience fighting against woke indoctrination in Florida’s schools, as well as his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the New York Post.

The book’s sales could ultimately buff the relatively modest net worth of DeSantis.

The 43-year-old Navy veteran disclosed a net worth of $318,986.99 in 2022, including $21,284.92 in student loan debt, according to Insider.

DeSantis is widely considered the only Republican elected official with any chance of defeating Trump in a presidential primary.

The governor and former congressman secured a second term in a midterm election victory that made Florida electoral history in November.

The latest rounds of polling show Trump leading significantly in a tentative primary, although DeSantis is the only other candidate to capture a significant pool of support.

It’s standard practice for presidential hopefuls to release a self-promotional book before embarking on a campaign.

DeSantis has reportedly privately indicated that he plans to run for president, according to The Washington Post. However, he’s shied away from addressing the topic publicly, instead focusing on his gubernatorial duties.

The conservative heavyweight did attend an event in Iowa on Friday, a tactic long used by presidential hopefuls eyeing the state’s first-in-the-nation caucus.

Thank you for the warm welcome, Davenport! Great to meet so many with ties to the Sunshine State. Like Florida, Iowa has proven that bold leadership, under @KimReynoldsIA, delivers historic victories. pic.twitter.com/uEyboZTzJD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) March 10, 2023

Trump is slated to release a book featuring letters sent to him from various celebrities in April, according to Axios.

