Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida torpedoed President Joe Biden’s “regime” for weaponizing the Department of Justice to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in a move akin to the shameless corruption characteristic of despotic third-world countries.

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis tweeted on Monday.

“Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries?” he added, referring to Democrat-backed legislation to more than double the size of the federal tax collection agency.

“Banana Republic,” DeSantis said.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

On Monday evening, FBI agents raided Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Washington Post reported that what it called a “highly unusual” search was part of an investigation into whether Trump had taken classified documents with him from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after his presidency ended.

In a statement Monday, the 45th president said the FBI raid was “prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024.”

Was this FBI raid politically motivated? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (673 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

Trump lamented: “They even broke into my safe!”

In comparing the DOJ’s move to those commonly deployed in “broken, Third World countries,” Trump pointed out that “Hillary Clinton was allowed to delete and acid wash 33,000 E-mails AFTER they were subpoenaed by Congress.”

“Absolutely nothing has happened to hold her accountable. She even took antique furniture, and other items from the White House,” he added.

Republican Sens. Rick Scott and Marco Rubio of Florida also compared the raid to the despotic tactics employed in banana republic dictatorships.

“The FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents & other political opponents,” Scott tweeted. “This is 3rd World country stuff.”

The @FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the Biden admin’s history of going after parents & other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff. We need answers NOW. The FBI must explain what they were doing today & why. — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 9, 2022

Rubio unloaded in a furious tweetstorm, noting that abusing “government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America.”

Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships But never before in America — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

The senator opined that the left will undoubtedly weaponize the Internal Revenue Service to launch even more partisan attacks on their political opponents.

As a reminder, the IRS apologized for targeting conservative groups during Barack Obama’s presidency.

After todays raid on Mar A Lago what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

The FBI isn’t doing anything about the groups vandalizing Catholic Churches, firebombing Pro-Life groups or threatening Supreme Court justices But they find time to raid Mar A Lago — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

Rubio then warned Democrats not to get too smug because “one day, what goes around is going to come around.”

Biden is playing with fire by using a document dispute to get the @TheJusticeDept to persecute a likely future election opponent Because one day what goes around is going to come around And then we become Nicaragua under Ortega pic.twitter.com/LwODnsYtcr — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 9, 2022

There are no words to adequately describe the abject devolution of the presidency and the nation under Biden’s disastrous reign.

He and the Democratic Party have so drastically shifted the Overton window that we’re no longer shocked by the alarming policies and chilling actions they take every day.

From normalizing riots to incentivizing horrifying crime waves to promoting mass illegal immigration, nothing is too extreme for today’s destructive left.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.