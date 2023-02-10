DeSantis Camp Calls Out 'The View' Host for 'Dishonest and Incorrect' On-Air Claim: 'Stop Lying'

A representative for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called out purported Republican Alyssa Farah Griffin after she charged on ABC’s “The View” Thursday that the governor is “erasing history” for black students by banning critical race theory in classrooms.

Griffin falsely claimed DeSantis had hijacked the curriculum on the subject of black history in order to censor topics such as slavery and the civil rights movement.

In a response to the governor’s recent ban of an AP black history course that was CRT in disguise, she made an accusation that was not supported by the facts.

“You’re literally talking about erasing history,” she said on “The View.”

“This is straight up saying we’re not gonna learn about slavery, we’re not going to learn about the Civil War. That’s much more dangerous,” Griffin continued.







The AP black history course in question had been appropriately flagged as a trojan horse for Marxist ideals and will not be taught in Florida classrooms in its original form.

DeSantis took issue with its focus on black history as “queer theory” and also its literature on “abolishing prisons,” among other topics.

None of that was mentioned on “The View,” and so DeSantis’ press secretary, Bryan Griffin — no relation, apparently — called out the ABC host and CNN contributor online after her comments aired.

“@Alyssafarah stop lying,” Bryan Griffin tweeted. “Florida has extensive requirements to teach black history. But @GovRonDeSantis will not allow ideologues to utilize black history as a vehicle for a political agenda in FL’s classrooms.”

.@Alyssafarah: stop lying. Florida has extensive requirements to teach black history. But @GovRonDeSantis will not allow ideologues to utilize black history as a vehicle for a political agenda in FL’s classrooms. FL African American history standards:https://t.co/CZycRe8RvD https://t.co/Fh0o0YfME2 pic.twitter.com/N0aTHm33Ar — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) February 9, 2023

He later told Fox News that Griffin’s claims were “both dishonest and incorrect.”

Columnist David Marcus also reacted to her comments on “The View.”

“This is incredible lying, but I think Whoopi at least believes it,” Marcus tweeted. “Alyssa Farrah Griffin knows damn well that CRT is implemented in the schools but is too afraid to say so.”

This is incredible lying, but I think Whoopi at least believes it. Alyssa Farrah Griffin knows damn well that CRT is implemented in the schools but is too afraid to say so. https://t.co/0XM6Nn92d2 — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) February 9, 2023

In his tweet, DeSantis’ press secretary shared a link to the state’s approved curriculum on the subject of African American History.

According to the Florida Department of Education, students will learn about the history of “African peoples before the political conflicts that led to the development of slavery; the passage to America; the enslavement experience; abolition; and the history and contributions of Americans of the African diaspora to society.”

“Students shall develop an understanding of the ramifications of prejudice, racism, and stereotyping on individual freedoms, and examine what it means to be a responsible and respectful person, for the purpose of encouraging tolerance of diversity in a pluralistic society and for nurturing and protecting democratic values and institutions,” the department clearly states.

But it also clearly states that theories on race intended to stoke racial division will not be permitted in classrooms for the purpose of poisoning young people against one another.

“Instructional personnel may facilitate discussions and use curricula to address, in an age-appropriate manner, how the individual freedoms of persons have been infringed by slavery, racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination, as well as topics relating to the enactment and enforcement of laws resulting in racial oppression, racial segregation, and racial discrimination and how recognition of these freedoms has overturned these unjust laws,” the guidelines say.

The website adds that classroom instruction and curriculum “may not be used to indoctrinate or persuade students to a particular point of view.”

