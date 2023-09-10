Share
DeSantis Campaign Admits Defeat, Has a New Goal in Iowa: Report

 By Richard Moorhead  September 10, 2023
The presidential campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t looking for a decisive victory in the Iowa caucus.

DeSantis is instead content to settle for a second-place finish in the contest, according to a campaign official interviewed by Politico. Despite the crowded Republican field, the DeSantis campaign is viewing the contest as effectively between DeSantis and former President Donald Trump.

“We believe it’s already a two-person race,” the unnamed official said, stating the campaign would be satisfied with a “strong second-place finish” in the Hawkeye State.

“But the reality is, on the ballot there are other choices, and our goal is to get this down to a two-person race on the ballot, especially as we head into South Carolina and beyond into March.”

“A strong second-place showing gives us an opportunity to go in[to] New Hampshire and show success.”

DeSantis’ campaign and political action committee infrastructure began targeting Iowa shortly after the governor announced his presidential bid in May.

Jeff Roe of the pro-DeSantis Never Back Down PAC said Iowa was a priority for the organization in audio obtained by Politico earlier this month.

“Iowa is a real state for us because of its education — it’s a highly educated state — because of income, because of Bible reading,” he said.

Roe pointed to New Hampshire — the state following Iowa’s caucus with a primary — as tough terrain for Trump.

Should Ron DeSantis drop out of the race?

“New Hampshire is a terrible state for Donald Trump,” he said. “That’s a terrible state for him. He’s gonna get like 28 percent” of the primary vote.

“Now there is more people who will have a slice of that and some people are just betting on New Hampshire overall.

“But he’s going to lose the first two states. We’re going to beat him in Iowa.”

DeSantis has doubled down on retail politics in the state, appearing at Saturday’s Iowa-Iowa State football game. Trump was also at the game.

Trump has a commanding lead in most Iowa caucus polling.

DeSantis has struggled to present himself as a credible alternative to Trump in the eyes of Republican voters.

A RealClearPolitics polling average as of Thursday showed Trump with 44.5 percent support — dwarfing DeSantis’ 16.7 percent.

