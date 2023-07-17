DeSantis Considers Key GOP Player, Who Trump Criticized for Disloyalty, as Running Mate

Florida governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has confirmed he would consider Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds as a potential running mate, adding that Donald Trump’s attacks on her are becoming “out of hand.”

“Of course,” DeSantis told reporters when asked whether he would consider Reynolds, according to NBC News. “I mean, she’s one of the top public servants in America.”

DeSantis also criticized Trump for his attacks on Reynolds after the former president accused her of disloyalty.

“I thought the attacks on her were totally, totally out of hand and totally unnecessary,” he added.

His comments came days after Trump voiced his disapproval of Reynolds, who enjoys great popularity among the state’s conservative base and who was also touted as a potential running mate for Trump should he win the nomination again .

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL’,” he continued. “I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

Meanwhile, DeSantis heaped praise on Reynolds in a Twitter post last week, citing her recent landslide election victory. She is also the chairwoman of the Republican Governors Association and has vowed to remain neutral over her choice for the Republican nomination.

“[Kim Reynolds] is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done,” he wrote at the time. “She earned a landslide re-election because she delivered big results, and she is poised to deliver even more for Iowans in the special session.”

.@KimReynoldsIA is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirping and get it done. She earned a landslide re-election because she delivered big results, and she is poised to deliver even more for Iowans in the special session. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 10, 2023

Reynolds was met with a standing ovation by the some 2,000 attendees when attending a presidential candidate forum on Friday alongside DeSantis. During the proceedings, Reynolds proceeded to sign a “heartbeat” abortion ban, a move that will play well with Evangelicals and other key voting blocs.

BREAKING: Governor Kim Reynolds on signing the Iowa heartbeat law… “All life is precious and worthy of the protection of our laws.”https://t.co/UIOG6qb2dO pic.twitter.com/AoIPmXELHj — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) July 14, 2023

The state of Iowa holds special importance in the race for both the Republican and Democratic nomination as it is the first to hold presidential caucuses.

However, it is not always a clear indication of who will emerge victorious. In the 2016 presidential election, Sen. Ted Cruz won the state but went on to lose the nomination as Trump sweeped dozens of key states.

According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, Trump currently boasts a 34.1 point lead over DeSantis with around 53.8 percent support. DeSantis is polling at 19.7, trailed by former Vice President Mike Pence, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

The Iowa caucuses will take place less than six months, on Jan. 15, 2024.

