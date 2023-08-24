Share
DeSantis Cuts Off Fox News Moderator in the Middle of Her Climate Change Stunt: 'We're Not School Children'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 23, 2023 at 8:02pm
A stand out moment for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Wednesday night GOP presidential primary debate was when he interrupted the Fox News moderator who was trying to get the candidates to do a show of hands regarding where they stood on climate change.

Fox first aired a question from a young Republican voter, who said that for people in his age group climate change is their top issue. He wondered how the party could appeal to younger voters on the issue.

“Do you believe [that] human behavior is causing climate change? Raise your hand if you do,” moderator Martha MacCallum asked the candidates.

Before any candidate could respond, DeSantis said, “Look, we’re not school children. Let’s have the debate. I’m happy to start.”

“I don’t think that’s the way to do it,” he continued.

DeSantis began to argue that the corporate media is one of the reasons the nation is in decline, perhaps suggesting it has had a major influence on how people view the issue of climate change.

Another stand out moment for DeSantis during the debate was in response to whether “Bidenomics” was working to build a strong economy.

He indicated it was not.

“Why are we in this mess?” the Florida governor asked.

“Part of it, and a major reason, is because of how this federal government handled COVID-19 by locking down this economy. It was a mistake. It should have never happened,” he said.

Jen Psaki Claimed Dems Don't Want Abortions Until Birth, DeSantis Campaign Brings the Receipts

“In Florida, we led the country out of lockdown. We kept our state free,” DeSantis proclaimed to strong audience applause.

“As your president,” he added, “I will never let the Deep State bureaucrats lock you down.”

Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Conversation