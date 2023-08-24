DeSantis Cuts Off Fox News Moderator in the Middle of Her Climate Change Stunt: 'We're Not School Children'

A stand out moment for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the Wednesday night GOP presidential primary debate was when he interrupted the Fox News moderator who was trying to get the candidates to do a show of hands regarding where they stood on climate change.

Fox first aired a question from a young Republican voter, who said that for people in his age group climate change is their top issue. He wondered how the party could appeal to younger voters on the issue.

“Do you believe [that] human behavior is causing climate change? Raise your hand if you do,” moderator Martha MacCallum asked the candidates.

Before any candidate could respond, DeSantis said, “Look, we’re not school children. Let’s have the debate. I’m happy to start.”

Biden was on the beach while those people were suffering in Maui. Are you kidding me? As somebody who has handled disasters, you have to be there. You have to be helping people. You have to lead. pic.twitter.com/CgeaMHUCCF — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 24, 2023

“I don’t think that’s the way to do it,” he continued.

DeSantis began to argue that the corporate media is one of the reasons the nation is in decline, perhaps suggesting it has had a major influence on how people view the issue of climate change.

Another stand out moment for DeSantis during the debate was in response to whether “Bidenomics” was working to build a strong economy.

He indicated it was not.

“Why are we in this mess?” the Florida governor asked.

“Part of it, and a major reason, is because of how this federal government handled COVID-19 by locking down this economy. It was a mistake. It should have never happened,” he said.

As president, I will never let the Deep State bureaucrats lock you down. pic.twitter.com/SaaCHUzacf — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 24, 2023

“In Florida, we led the country out of lockdown. We kept our state free,” DeSantis proclaimed to strong audience applause.

“As your president,” he added, “I will never let the Deep State bureaucrats lock you down.”

