Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida recounted how the wife of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom of California ended the recently televised debate between the two governors.

DeSantis and Newsom faced off in the debate moderated by Fox News host Sean Hannity that aired on Fox News Nov. 30. Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, reportedly halted his participation in the event after he and DeSantis had agreed to expend the debate beyond 90 minutes.

“I guess we had already gone over the allotted ninety minutes, but it was fun and that was pretty shortly after I get the San Francisco poop map and showed that at everybody, and so that obviously was not a good moment for him, and so then we go to commercial break and then there was a woman that came out and she said, ‘hard stop, hard stop, it’s over, it’s over,’” DeSantis told co-hosts Clay Travis and Buck Sexton of the “Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show,” referring to a map showing locations where human feces had been found on the streets of San Francisco, where Newson served as mayor from 2004 to 2011.

Just now on @clayandbuck @GovRonDeSantis said @GavinNewsom’s wife walked into a closed TV set & refused to allow California vs Florida debate to continue. She threw in the towel because it was going so bad for Newsom. Wow: pic.twitter.com/MFwG9CP9yi — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 11, 2023



“I didn’t necessarily know who it was at the time, but then come to find out that it was his wife, that they didn’t want to continue with the debate. So, I was one hundred percent willing to continue with the debate, they didn’t want to do it,” DeSantis continued.

Newsom also faced questions about crime in California and the exodus of citizens from that state to red states like Florida.

“They’re likely not going to run Biden if it doesn’t look good for Biden, Newsom was kind of the guy waiting in the wings,” DeSantis said.

“I’m not sure after the debate that that’s someone that there they may want to go with, but they’re gonna go with somebody that’s gonna be younger and we just gotta be prepared for that, as Republicans. I’ve always said that the problem with the Democrats is whoever runs… Newsom had to hug Biden.”

“Both Sean and I made him hug Biden, he said Biden gets an A-plus, great economy all that,” DeSantis continued.

“We all know that’s not true, but if he would be the candidate, he would own all of Biden’s policy, then he would have to own San Francisco and Los Angeles and California and the exodus. So in that respect, that’s a lot of baggage to be able to take into an election season.”

Newsom did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

