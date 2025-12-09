DeSantis Drops the Hammer on Muslim Brotherhood, CAIR: 'EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY'

Unlike in school, most voters probably don’t mind when governors copy each others’ homework — especially when it comes to important issues like national security.

Well, it appears Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis copied the homework of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

And that doesn’t bode well for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim advocacy group that had worked with the Biden administration, along with the Society of Muslim Brothers.

Just like the Lone Star State, Florida has officially designated both CAIR and the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organizations.

DeSantis made the sweeping announcement in a Monday evening X post:

EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations. Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these… pic.twitter.com/2s48yYfEg7 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) December 8, 2025

“EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY,” DeSantis began, “Florida is designating the Muslim Brotherhood and the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as foreign terrorist organizations.”

He added, “Florida agencies are hereby directed to undertake all lawful measures to prevent unlawful activities by these organizations, including denying privileges or resources to anyone providing material support.”

DeSantis spelled out multiple reasons for the decision, including the Muslim Brotherhood’s “long history of engaging in or supporting violence, including political assassinations and terror attacks on civilians.”

DeSantis would also call out the various members of CAIR, who’ve “been convicted of providing and conspiring to provide material support to designated terrorist organizations.”

This move comes just months after Abbott made a similar ruling in Texas in November.

“The Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR have long made their goals clear: to forcibly impose Sharia law and establish Islam’s ‘mastership of the world,’” Abbott said in a statement at the time.

Abbott continued, “The actions taken by the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR to support terrorism across the globe and subvert our laws through violence, intimidation, and harassment are unacceptable.”

“Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and CAIR as foreign terrorist organizations and transnational criminal organizations.”

Both of these moves come on the heels of President Donald Trump’s November executive order where he declared “certain Muslim Brotherhood chapters as foreign terrorist organizations and specially designated global terrorists.”

“Relevant here, [the Muslim Brotherhood’s] chapters in Lebanon, Jordan, and Egypt engage in or facilitate and support violence and destabilization campaigns that harm their own regions, United States citizens, and United States interests,” Trump wrote.

The president then cited “a senior leader of the Egyptian chapter of the Muslim Brotherhood,” who “on October 7, 2023, called for violent attacks against United States partners and interests, and Jordanian Muslim Brotherhood leaders have long provided material support to the militant wing of Hamas.”

