Parler Share
News
A new poll asked voters who they would vote for in 2024 for president between former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, middle, and between Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, right. The results had DeSantis as the winner.
A new poll asked voters who they would vote for in 2024 for president between former President Donald Trump, left, and President Joe Biden, middle, and between Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis, right. The results had DeSantis as the winner. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images ; Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images ; Octavio Jones / Getty Images)

DeSantis Faces Off Against Biden and Trump in New Poll and Comes Out on Top

 By Michael Austin  January 18, 2023 at 7:08pm
Parler Share

A new poll shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the top contender for the 2024 presidential election.

Despite rampant speculation suggesting he might run, however, the governor has yet to throw his hat into the ring.

The poll, which pits both DeSantis and former President Donald Trump against Joe Biden, shows DeSantis edging out Biden by three points among likely voters: 45 percent for DeSantis to 42 percent for Biden.

Conversely, the poll predicts Trump losing to the sitting president by a fairly substantial eight points, 41 percent to 49 percent.

Respondents were also asked if they have a favorable view of the three candidates. Out of the three, Biden garnered the largest percentage of “favorable” views from likely voters, with 45 percent. DeSantis received 41 percent and Trump 39 percent.

Trending:
Alleged Idaho Killer Tried 1 Persistent Tactic to Contact Idaho Murder Victim - He Just Wouldn't Stop

However, among the three candidates, DeSantis garnered the least amount of “unfavorable” views from respondents who are likely voters (39 percent). Sixty percent and 55 percent held unfavorable views of Trump and Biden, respectively.

WPA Intelligence conducted the poll from Jan. 2 -8 by sampling 1,035 likely voters with a margin of error of 3 percent.

The poll was commissioned by the Club For Growth, a conservative free-enterprise advocacy group.

Would you vote for Ron DeSantis over Donald Trump?

“More Americans are learning about Ron DeSantis and the good he’s done as the Governor of Florida,” David McIntosh, president of the Club For Growth PAC, said of the poll.

“Of the potential candidates surveyed, DeSantis has high favorability with room to grow.”

The results of the poll echo those of another from Boston’s Suffolk University released last month.

The poll saw DeSantis beating Biden 47 to 43 percent.

Trump, on the other hand, polled less than Biden in a head-to-head matchup, with Biden taking the lead, 47 to 40 percent.

Suffolk University polled 1,000 registered rather than likely voters. It had a +/- of 3.1 percent and was conducted from Dec. 7 – 11.

Related:
Alleged Idaho Killer Tried 1 Persistent Tactic to Contact Idaho Murder Victim - He Just Wouldn't Stop

“There’s a new Republican sheriff in town,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

“DeSantis outpolls Trump not only among the general electorate, but also among these Republican-leaning voters who have been the former president’s base.

“Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




DeSantis Faces Off Against Biden and Trump in New Poll and Comes Out on Top
Man's $115K Electric Hummer Breaks Down in Middle of Utah Desert, And It's Not the First Time
Breaking Report: Twitter About to Get a Lot More Interesting as Trump Prepares for His Return
The Truth: Vaccines Have Saved Millions of Lives, but That Doesn't Mean They're All Perfect
Well-Known Sportscaster: In 20 Years I've Never Seen This Many Stories About Young Athletes Dying
See more...

Conversation