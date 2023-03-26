Parler Share
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left; former President Donald Trump, right.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, has all but ruled out any possibility he would serve as a running mate and potential vice president to former President Donald Trump in the 2024 campaign. DeSantis is pictured speaking to voters in Iowa on March 10, Trump is pictured on March 25, in Waco, Texas. (Scott Olson / Getty Images; Brandon Bell / Getty Images)

DeSantis Finally Answers Whether He Would Run as Trump's #2 - Did You Guess His Response?

 By Richard Moorhead  March 26, 2023 at 6:09am
A Republican presidential ticket of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

The Florida governor doused cold water on the possibility in a Newsmax interview with host Eric Bolling on Thursday.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy,” DeSantis said.

“I think that you want to be able to do things.”

“That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action.”

DeSantis also referred to the idea of Trump serving as vice president while DeSantis held the top job as being “interesting speculation,” according to Fox News.

The concept is far-fetched — considering Trump has already served as president and has shown no sign he’d be interested in accepting a job that would be a demotion.

For his part, Trump told Newsmax on Friday that any ticket arrangement with DeSantis would be “very unlikely.”

The allies-turned-rivals have taken to criticizing one another, amid speculation that DeSantis plans to mount his own presidential challenge to Trump.

Trump has described DeSantis as a protegé of the neoconservative Republican establishment, comparing him to unpopular figures in the party such as Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan.

DeSantis has in turn criticized Trump’s approach to the coronavirus epidemic and federal personnel, while describing Trump’s leadership style as overly dramatic.

DeSantis made his comments in a lengthy interview with journalist Piers Morgan that aired on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” and published in a series of articles by the New York Post.

DeSantis is yet to formally announce a campaign for the presidency.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




Conversation