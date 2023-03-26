DeSantis Finally Answers Whether He Would Run as Trump's #2 - Did You Guess His Response?

A Republican presidential ticket of Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

The Florida governor doused cold water on the possibility in a Newsmax interview with host Eric Bolling on Thursday.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy,” DeSantis said.

“I think I’m probably more of an executive guy. I think that you want to be able to do things,” Gov. Ron DeSantis on the possibility of being Donald Trump’s running mate. @ericbolling pic.twitter.com/9KprtllPP8 — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) March 24, 2023

“I think that you want to be able to do things.”

“That’s part of the reason I got into this job is because we have action.”

DeSantis also referred to the idea of Trump serving as vice president while DeSantis held the top job as being “interesting speculation,” according to Fox News.

The concept is far-fetched — considering Trump has already served as president and has shown no sign he’d be interested in accepting a job that would be a demotion.

For his part, Trump told Newsmax on Friday that any ticket arrangement with DeSantis would be “very unlikely.”

The allies-turned-rivals have taken to criticizing one another, amid speculation that DeSantis plans to mount his own presidential challenge to Trump.

Trump has described DeSantis as a protegé of the neoconservative Republican establishment, comparing him to unpopular figures in the party such as Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan.

President Trump makes new statement on Governor DeSantis at event in Iowa. Trump said, “Ron DeSantis was a disciple of Paul Ryan, who is a RINO loser who currently is destroying Fox. To be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney.”

pic.twitter.com/3EJA0sdvtD — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 14, 2023

DeSantis has in turn criticized Trump’s approach to the coronavirus epidemic and federal personnel, while describing Trump’s leadership style as overly dramatic.

DeSantis made his comments in a lengthy interview with journalist Piers Morgan that aired on Fox Nation’s “Piers Morgan Uncensored” and published in a series of articles by the New York Post.

“I would have fired somebody like Fauci.” Ron DeSantis highlights the differences between him and Donald Trump, saying he would run a government with “no daily drama”. Watch the EXCLUSIVE and explosive interview with Piers Morgan, Thursday 8pm.@piersmorgan | @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/92ROJHwaeH — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) March 22, 2023

DeSantis is yet to formally announce a campaign for the presidency.

