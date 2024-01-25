Share
News

DeSantis Gets Involved in Texas' Border Battle Against Biden Admin, Vows Assistance from Florida

 By Jack Davis  January 25, 2024 at 8:09am
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is back in the saddle as he joins Texas in battling the Biden administration on the issue of illegal immigration.

DeSantis ended his ill-fated presidential campaign after finishing a distant second in the Iowa caucuses. This week, DeSantis — who carved out a record as a strident voice opposing President Joe Biden’s policies on immigration — returned to that battle by supporting fellow Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

Abbott has said through words and actions that Texas will use its resources to guard the border and rid the state of illegal immigrants. The Biden administration is fighting back. This week, Abbott issued a statement saying Texas has a constitutional right to protect itself.


DeSantis noted that states never surrendered their rights when the U.S. Constitution was ratified.

Trending:
People Instantly See the Problem When Alyssa Milano Posts a Photo of Her Son's Baseball Team

“If the Constitution really made states powerless to defend themselves against an invasion, it wouldn’t have been ratified in the first place and Texas would have never joined the union when it did. TX is upholding the law while Biden is flouting it. FL will keep assisting Texas with personnel and assets,” DeSantis wrote in a Wednesday post on X.

Earlier this week, DeSantis had shown his support for the state by posting his support after a Supreme Court ruling allowed federal agents to cut concertina wire erected by the state while a court dispute over the state’s placement of the wire goes on.

“Texas is trying to enforce our laws and uphold our sovereignty while the federal government is disregarding the law and ignoring its responsibility to protect our borders. What an upside down world,” DeSantis posted on X.

Do you support Texas in its border battle?

The Texas dispute has drawn Democratic calls for strong federal action.

“Governor Greg Abbott is using the Texas National Guard to obstruct and create chaos at the border. If Abbott is defying yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, @POTUS needs to establish sole federal control of the Texas National Guard now,” Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas posted on X.

However, other GOP governors are siding with Abbott.

Related:
'Take Our Border Back' Group Preparing to Convoy to Texas

Abbott’s statement said that Texas is protecting itself from an invasion, one that has been aided and abetted by Biden.

“The federal government has broken the compact between the United States and the States. The Executive Branch of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws protecting States, including immigration laws on the books right now. President Biden has refused to enforce those laws and has even violated them,” the statement said.

“The result is that he has smashed records for illegal immigration. Despite having been put on notice in a series of letters—one of which I delivered to him by hand—President Biden has ignored Texas’s demand that he perform his constitutional duties,” the statement said.

“James Madison, Alexander Hamilton, and the other visionaries who wrote the U.S. Constitution foresaw that States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president who does nothing to stop external threats like cartels smuggling millions of illegal immigrants across the border,” Abbott said, citing the legal basis for his stand.

An Important Message from Our Staff:

 

We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. 

 

Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? 

 

We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help?

 

At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out.

 

Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. 

 

We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender.

 

Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. 

 

It is a pleasure to serve you.

 

P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Jay Leno Files for Conservatorship of Wife's Estate After Her Devastating Diagnosis
Biden Family Associate Testifies Joe Met with Chinese Industry Leader - Then Hunter Was Given a $3 Million 'Thank You'
Mystery Deepens Around NFL Fans Found Frozen in Friend's Backyard as Fifth Man Is Identified
City Councilman Wants Migrants Housed in 'Affluent' Private Residences
Biden's Deadline for Texas Backfires, Border Patrol Union Makes It Clear Some Orders Won't Be Followed
See more...

Conversation