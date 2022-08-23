DeSantis Goes Hollywood, Releases 'Top Gun'-Inspired Ad Aimed Straight at the Mainstream Media

In a new campaign ad, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes on the corporate media “Top Gun”-style and urges people not to “accept their narrative.”

The one-minute video, titled “Top Gov,” features DeSantis sporting a leather jacket and aviator shades and even sitting in a jet’s cockpit.

The video, posted to YouTube on Monday, opens with the Republican governor — a decorated Navy veteran — speaking at “Freedom Headquarters” in Florida.

“Good morning ladies and gentlemen, this is your governor speaking,” he said.

“Today’s training evolution — dogfighting, taking on the corporate media,” DeSantis continued. “The rules of engagement are as follows:

“No. 1: Don’t fire unless fired upon, but when they fire, you fire back with overwhelming force.

“No. 2: Never ever back down from a fight.

“No. 3: Don’t accept their narrative.”

Interspersed are videos of the governor shooting down liberal reporters during news conferences.







The ad is timely considering the popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to the 1986 hit film “Top Gun.”

Some consider DeSantis to be a political “maverick” himself, as the Washington Examiner noted.

The ad was released the day before Florida Democrats decided who will challenge the governor in the November elections.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Nikki Fried, Florida’s commissioner of agriculture, were the leading candidates in the Democratic primary Tuesday.

Meanwhile, DeSantis will represent the GOP after he ran unopposed.

The governor gained the strong support of Republican voters as he boldly pushed back against not just the establishment media and the Biden administration but also Disney, which fought the state’s Parental Rights in Education bill. That has made him a top contender for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024.

While many view him as unassailable, Fernand Amandi, a Democratic pollster in Miami who helped Barack Obama win Florida in the 2008 and 2012 presidential races, told The Hill the political landscape has shifted.

Amandi claimed the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has changed voters’ attitudes and DeSantis “now looks vulnerable.”

However, polling shows the governor easily defeating Crist or Fried in November, Florida Politics reported last week.

With the November elections fast approaching, we’ll soon find out whether Florida voters think he is the “Top Gov.”

