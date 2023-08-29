Share
News

DeSantis Hecklers Silenced After Black Councilwoman Grabs the Mic and Chews Them Out

 By Randy DeSoto  August 29, 2023 at 1:26pm
Share

Ju’Coby Pittman — a Democratic member of the Jacksonville, Florida, City Council — stepped in to stop hecklers from booing GOP Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at a prayer vigil Sunday for the three victims of an apparently racially motivated shooting the previous day.

On Saturday, 21-year-old Ryan Christopher Palmeter shot and killed Angela Michelle Carr, 52, Anolt Joseph Laguerre Jr., 19, and Jerrald Gallion, 29 at a Dollar General store in Pittman’s Jacksonville district, according to police.

The shooter took his own life when officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.

CNN reported that Palmeter, who was white, had left behind racist writings and had painted swastikas on his AR-15-style rifle. He had worked at a Dollar General store from October 2021 to July 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters told the news outlet.

Prior to opening fire at the Jacksonville store, Palmeter had gone to the campus of the historically black Edward Waters University, where campus security confronted him after a student had reported him as someone who looked out of place, police said.

Trending:
Biden to Skip 9/11 Anniversary in New York City, Has Other Destination Planned

Palmeter then drove away from the campus.

DeSantis announced at Sunday’s prayer vigil that the state of Florida would provide Edward Waters University with $1 million toward enhancing its security.

“Councilwoman, I gotcha, don’t worry about it,” the 2024 GOP presidential candidate said to Pittman. “We’ve already been looking to identify funds to be able to help, one, make sure there’s adequate security for Edward Waters College. We are not going to allow these institutions to be targeted by people. We –”

People at the event, who had begun heckling DeSantis from the moment he went to the microphone, grew louder as he continued to speak.

Do you support DeSantis for the GOP nomination?

Pittman then stepped forward, saying to the governor, “Hold on.”

“We’re fixin’ to put parties aside because it ain’t about parties today,” the councilwoman said. “A bullet don’t know a party. So don’t get me started.”

“Now if the governor wanted to come here and he’s bringing gifts to my community, y’all know I’m taking the gifts, because we’ve been through enough already,” Pittman said.

“Y’all be quiet for just a minute and let the governor say what he’s going to say, and we’re going to get this party started. You hear me?” she asked.



Related:
Giant Oak Tree Falls on Florida Governor's Mansion with DeSantis Family Inside

The crowd quieted down.

“We’re going to be announcing some stuff tomorrow morning, which I think will help not only with security but also an attempt to help these families,” DeSantis said.

“You had a major league scumbag come from Clay County [just south of Jacksonville] up here. And what he did … is totally unacceptable in the state of Florida,” the governor said.

“We are not going to let people be targeted based on their race. We are going to stand up, and we are going to do what we need to do to make sure that evil does not triumph in the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

The Republican reiterated his support for keeping historically black colleges and universities safe.

“Let me tell you this: You are not going to target HBCUs in the state of Florida and get away with it,” he said. “We’re going to hold you accountable. We’re not going to let it happen.”

DeSantis is second to former President Donald Trump in the GOP presidential primary race, according to the RealClearPolitics polling averages. The governor was at 13.1 percent Tuesday to 53.9 percent for Trump.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




CNN's Jake Tapper Corners KJP on Biden's Age, Subjects Her to 5 Minutes of Brutal Questioning
MTG Demands Impeachment Inquiry After Massive National Archives Makes Huge Biden Admission
Melania Trump Sticking by Husband After Mug Shot: 'Election Interference by His Political Rivals'
DeSantis Hecklers Silenced After Black Councilwoman Grabs the Mic and Chews Them Out
Yikes: Democrats Hand Biden Devastating News Just as Trump Sees Fundraising Record
See more...

Conversation