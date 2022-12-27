DeSantis Investigating Explicit 'Drag Queen Christmas' Show After Cops Chase Off Man Trying to Save Children

A sexually charged drag queen performance is under investigation by the state of Florida after an event that exposed children to explicit content.

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating “A Drag Queen Christmas” after the show’s performance at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts on Monday.

One attendee at the show was asked to leave after objecting to its contents in the presence of children, according to The Floridian.

“There are children here! It’s not right! It’s not right to have these shows with children,” activist Chris Nelson said as he was told to leave the venue.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

After noticing MULTIPLE children in the audience at the explicit Drag Queen Christmas in Ft Lauderdale I called out performer Nina West for inviting and allowing children to come to her sexually explicit shows! pic.twitter.com/3XA4qqV0IR — Chris Nelson 🇺🇸 🏝 (@ReOpenChris) December 27, 2022

Several police officers trespassed Nelson from the premises after he urged them to take action and arrest the show’s drag performers.

Nelson indicated that he saw children at the pornographic performance that were as young as 10 years old, according to The Floridian.

Previous productions of the same show have featured sexually explicit content.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is seeking photos and videos from the show in question for a determination of criminal liability.

“The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th,” a spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said of the event in a statement.

Thank you to those who flagged the event for us. Please see the following statement: pic.twitter.com/D8N8a6SPNa — Bryan Griffin (@BryanDGriffin) December 27, 2022

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability.”

DeSantis denounced sexually charged drag queen shows marketed towards children earlier this year, according to The Floridian.

“Having kids involved in this is wrong,” the governor said in July regarding a Miami bar that ultimately lost its liquor license for hosting sexually charged drag shows in the presence of minors.

“That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida, and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try and sexualize these young people.”

“That is not the way you look out for our children, you protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.”

