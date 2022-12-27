Parler Share
News
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19.
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas on Nov. 19. (WADE VANDERVORT - AFP / Getty Images)

DeSantis Investigating Explicit 'Drag Queen Christmas' Show After Cops Chase Off Man Trying to Save Children

 By Richard Moorhead  December 27, 2022 at 4:51pm
Parler Share

A sexually charged drag queen performance is under investigation by the state of Florida after an event that exposed children to explicit content.

Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation is investigating “A Drag Queen Christmas” after the show’s performance at the Broward Center of the Performing Arts on Monday.

One attendee at the show was asked to leave after objecting to its contents in the presence of children, according to The Floridian.

“There are children here! It’s not right! It’s not right to have these shows with children,” activist Chris Nelson said as he was told to leave the venue.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

Trending:
National Park Service Officially Renames 'Offensive' Grand Canyon Locale

Several police officers trespassed Nelson from the premises after he urged them to take action and arrest the show’s drag performers.

Nelson indicated that he saw children at the pornographic performance that were as young as 10 years old, according to The Floridian.

Should DeSantis charge the actors in this show with crimes?

Previous productions of the same show have featured sexually explicit content.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation is seeking photos and videos from the show in question for a determination of criminal liability.

“The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) is aware of multiple complaints about a sexually explicit performance marketed to children held in Fort Lauderdale on December 26th,” a spokesman for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said of the event in a statement.

Related:
These Twins Were Frozen for 30 Years Before Being Born in October

“The Department will share any collected evidence with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) for potential criminal liability.”

DeSantis denounced sexually charged drag queen shows marketed towards children earlier this year, according to The Floridian.

“Having kids involved in this is wrong,” the governor said in July regarding a Miami bar that ultimately lost its liquor license for hosting sexually charged drag shows in the presence of minors.

“That is not consistent with our law and policy in the state of Florida, and it is a disturbing trend in our society to try and sexualize these young people.”

“That is not the way you look out for our children, you protect children, you do not expose them to things that are inappropriate.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




DeSantis Investigating Explicit 'Drag Queen Christmas' Show After Cops Chase Off Man Trying to Save Children
Serbian Army at Highest 'Readiness' - NATO Could Get Huge Test
FEC Paperwork Filed for Mike Pence 2024 Run - Then Pence Camp Issues Message That Changes Everything
See the Photos: Dubai Looks to Break Guinness World Record with 100-Story Residential Tower
Watch: US Gunner in Tense Fight Yells 'Ammo' When His .50 Cal Runs Dry - Gets Handed Something Better
See more...

Conversation