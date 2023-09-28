Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida challenged former President Donald Trump to discuss the issues one-on-one with him after the latter skipped the second Republican primary debate Wednesday in Southern California.

Trump skipped the forum at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, where seven candidates faced off in a debate that was moderated and aired by Fox Business Network.

Trump’s absence was noted on several occasions during the debate, once by DeSantis.

Following the debate, the governor sat down with Fox News host Sean Hannity, where the two discussed a potential one-on-one debate between the governor and former president.

Let’s do it. Donald Trump owes it to our voters to come and make the case. pic.twitter.com/I4aiwDY805 — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 28, 2023

“You know what, maybe we can say since the former president didn’t come here, maybe he’d be willing to do [a debate] with you and I,” DeSantis said. “I think he owes it to our voters to come and make the case.”

After Hannity said he would be willing to moderate such a debate, DeSantis said, “Let’s do it.”

“You owe it to the voters to come and make the case. No one’s entitled to anything,” DeSantis said.

After he cited Trump’s lead in a number of primary polls — which Trump has cited as his rationale for skipping the debates — DeSantis said, “No, you’ve got to make the case. You owe it to the voters.”

Trump spent his evening Wednesday rallying in Michigan and meeting with auto workers who are currently on strike.

During the debate, DeSantis called for Trump to participate in the nominating process.

After former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie lashed out at Trump for missing the debate, DeSantis criticized both Trump and President Joe Biden on the issue of federal spending.

The Florida Republican went after lawmakers in Washington for their spending habits and blamed trillions of dollars spent in recent years on inflation.

“They borrowed, they printed, they spent, and now you’re paying more for everything. They are the reason for that,” he said, transitioning into remarks blaming Washington officials for “shut[ting] down our national sovereignty by allowing our border to be wide open.”

“And where’s Joe Biden? He’s completely missing in action from leadership.”

DeSantis continued:

“And you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added 7.8 trillion to the debt; that set the stage for the inflation that we have now.”

Ron DeSantis hits Washington, Biden and Trump in his first remarks at the #GOPdebate: “Donald Trump is missing in action. He should be on this stage tonight. He owes it to you to defend his record where they added $7.8 trillion to the debt. That set the stage for the inflation… pic.twitter.com/M4gQmXk14q — Never Back Down (@NvrBackDown24) September 28, 2023

The governor defended his own record on spending, which he said had left his state with a budget surplus after his first term.

DeSantis will debate Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom in November.

Hannity will moderate that event.

