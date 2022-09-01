Share
Commentary
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Assault Brigade 2506 Honorary Museum in Hialeah, Florida, on Aug. 5, 2021.
Commentary
Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Assault Brigade 2506 Honorary Museum in Hialeah, Florida, on Aug. 5, 2021. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

DeSantis Issues Fierce Warning About Worrying Detail He Noticed in Gov. Hochul's Speech

 By C. Douglas Golden  September 1, 2022 at 8:59am
Share

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, has a novel way of getting rid of her Republican opposition: busing them to Florida.

Earlier this month, Hochul called out three Republicans from the Empire State who she thought needed to get lost. Former President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker who’s already moved to Florida, was one. So was her GOP opponent in this November’s election, Lee Zeldin; Duchess County executive Marc Molinaro rounded out the troika.

“Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro — just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong, OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values,” Hochul said during a speech, according to the New York Post. “You’re not New Yorkers.”

Meanwhile, down in Florida, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis — the governor consistently accused of “divisive rhetoric” by the opposition — is the loudest voice calling out Hochul’s “ridiculous” rhetoric.

“You have the governor of New York saying all Republicans need to get on a bus and leave the state and come to Florida,” DeSantis said during a news conference Tuesday.

Trending:
Report: 71 Members of Congress Found to Be in Violation of Federal Law

“Who would say something so ridiculous? To say if you don’t agree with me, then you don’t even have a right to be here.”

The remarks came as DeSantis warned Floridians about the Internal Revenue Service’s new push to extract tax revenue from everything that moves and works in these United States; as the governor said, “They go after people they don’t like.”

The relevant portion of the speech begins at 15:50:



DeSantis noted Hochul is hardly alone, referring to a recent speech by President Joe Biden in which he referred to GOP positions as “semi-fascism” and told Democrats they needed “to vote to literally save democracy once again,” according to the Associated Press.

“And now you have Biden,” DeSantis said.

“He’s going to say … the majority of the country by the way that opposes his policies are somehow semi-fascist.”

There’s a reason why this kind of rhetoric from Democrats like Biden and Hochul is more than just ridiculous.

A survey from YouGov released this week found that 43 percent of U.S. adults believe a civil war is likely within the next decade. Only 35 percent said it was unlikely, with 22 percent being unsure.

Among Democrats, there seems to be a growing consensus that a serious conflict and divisiveness can be averted — provided, of course, everyone just thinks like them or gets the hell away from them.

Related:
WH Wages War on Trump Voters, Declares 5 MAGA Republicans 'Threats Against Our Democracy'

Sure, New York is generally a Democrat-leaning state, although this is because of the outsized influence of New York City; go upstate and things start looking a lot more red, politics-wise. It’s not that long ago, after all, that Republican George Pataki was governor of the state; his term ended in 2006. It was even more recent that a Republican was mayor of New York City. Michael Bloomberg didn’t change his affiliation to independent until 2007.

Yet, Gov. Hochul’s message to her opponents isn’t just that she wants them to lose. She literally told them to get out of the state she’s governing because they “don’t represent our values.”

This was coming, mind you, from a governor who wasn’t elected to the post. (Hochul was lieutenant governor under Andrew Cuomo — and when things went bad for the “Luv Guv” and he had to resign, she inherited the position.) If there’s anyone who shouldn’t be telling elected officials to get out of her state — and, by association, telling their supporters they’re unwelcome in New York — it’s her. She’s fanning the flames of division that Democrats claim to abhor.

Do you think conservatism is being ostracized?

Shockingly, this is somehow better than what our president is doing; his method of energizing the Democratic base is telling them their fellow Americans are engaged in “semi-fascism” and that it’s their duty “to vote to literally save democracy once again.” This is demagogy of the worst sort — and yet, totally in line with the leftist narrative these days.

But remember: Ron DeSantis is the one with the “divisive rhetoric.” Did he tell liberals to leave Florida? Nope. Did he say his opponents didn’t belong in his jurisdiction and ought to take a bus to New York? Of course not. It’s just that he has the temerity to be an unapologetic conservative — or a “semi-fascist,” in Biden-speak. If anyone wants to wonder why Americans think we’re careening toward civil war, they need look no further than New York or the White House.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




Tucker Carlson: Biden's Big Speech Will Be Divisive, Partisan Hail Mary to Distract Country from His Failures
DeSantis Issues Fierce Warning About Worrying Detail He Noticed in Gov. Hochul's Speech
WH Wages War on Trump Voters, Declares 5 MAGA Republicans 'Threats Against Our Democracy'
Watch: Biden Says 'How Are You, Baby? How Old Are You?' at Rally - But It Gets Worse
Furious Mom Slams School Over Event, 'They Already Took God Out of Schools Now They're Going to Let Satan In'
See more...

Conversation