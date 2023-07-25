Share
News

DeSantis Makes Massive Campaign Change as He Struggles to Gain in Polls Against Trump

 By Randy DeSoto  July 25, 2023 at 3:46pm
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign will cut more than a third of its staff as the Republican struggles to gain traction in the 2024 primary thus far dominated by former President Donald Trump.

Politico reported, “The cuts, which were confirmed by advisers, will amount to a total of 38 jobs shed across an array of departments. They will include the roughly 10 event planning positions that were announced several weeks ago, in addition to the recent departures of two senior DeSantis campaign advisers, Dave Abrams and Tucker Obenshain.”

DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck said in a statement, “Following a top-to-bottom review of our organization, we have taken additional, aggressive steps to streamline operations and put Ron DeSantis in the strongest position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden.”

Politico noted that while aides like Abrams and Obenshain will be leaving the campaign staff, they will be moving over to a pro-DeSantis political group to help in the broader effort.

At the end of June, federal filings showed the campaign with 90-plus staffers on the payroll, according to the news outlet.

Trending:
Watch: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Sentence During Press Conference, Appears Very Unwell

The Trump campaign’s official Twitter account responded to the story writing, “DESANTIS CAMPAIGN FIRES 38 AS POLLING COLLAPSES.”

As of Tuesday, Trump led the field of Republican candidates by more than 30 percentage points, according to the RealClear Politics average of polls.

Do you think DeSantis can beat Trump?

The 45th president had 52.3 percent support; while DeSantis garners 18 percent; former Vice President Mike Pence, 5.5 percent; businessman Vivek Ramaswamy 5.5 percent; former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, 3.5 percent; and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, 2.9 percent.

Monmouth University released a poll Tuesday showing Trump ahead of DeSantis by 32 percentage points.

In May, shortly before DeSantis officially announced his presidential bid, several polls showed him garnering 25 percent support among the primary electorate.

Related:
'We Appreciate the Prayers': DeSantis Involved in Car Crash While Traveling to Campaign Event

A CNN poll conducted in March had the Florida governor beating Trump, 39 to 37 percent. Other polls showed the race between the two much closer than now.

In a recent interview, Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo that he had not made a decision about whether he will participate in the GOP debate on August 23, which would be a venue for DeSantis to stand toe-to-toe with the former president to try to make inroads.

“Well you know, it’s quite an easy question normally. Ronald Reagan didn’t do it and a lot of other people didn’t do it. When you have a big lead, you don’t do it,” Trump said.

“We have a lead of 50 and 60 points in some cases,” he continued. “You’re leading people by 50 and 60 points, you say why would you be doing a debate? It’s actually not fair. Why would you let somebody that’s at zero or one or two or three be popping you with questions?”

Bartiromo followed up, “Do you see any risk that if you don’t show up, Ron DeSantis has a good night and it cuts into your lead?”

“Or somebody else has a good night and cuts into his lead, because that’s what’s happening,” Trump responded.

“He’s going down and a couple of them are going up.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 2,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Top Law Professor: Hunter Biden Court Debacle 'A Case of the DOJ Being Hoisted on Its Own Petard' in Bid to 'Hold Off' Congress
Page 2 of Hunter Biden's Conditions of Release Orders Him to Get a Job - But That's Not All
Watch: Mitch McConnell Freezes Mid-Sentence During Press Conference, Appears Very Unwell
Hunter Biden Changes Plea After His Original Sweetheart Deal Falls Apart in Court
DeSantis Makes Massive Campaign Change as He Struggles to Gain in Polls Against Trump
See more...

Conversation