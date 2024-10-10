Share
Commentary
Commentary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, right, was asked for clarification on criticism that he refused to take a call from Vice President Kamala Harris, left, regarding hurricane preparations. "She has no role in this," DeSantis told CNBC. (Ronda Churchill - AFP / Getty Images; Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

DeSantis Obliterates Kamala Harris, Says Why She Really Cares About Hurricane Relief - 'She Has No Role in This Process'

 By Samuel Short  October 10, 2024 at 1:46pm
As Florida deals with the impact of Hurricane Milton, Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t interested in playing politics.

The Hill reported amidst Florida’s response to hurricanes Helene and Milton, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to reach out to DeSantis in what he indicated was an underhanded political ploy.

On Thursday, DeSantis spoke to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin about the matter and proceeded to chastise Harris for what was obviously a tactless effort to boost her campaign.

DeSantis told Sorkin, “I didn’t even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process, and I’ve been dealing with these storms in Florida under both Trump and Biden. Neither of them ever politicized it.”

According to the Hill, Harris called DeSantis “selfish” on Monday for not taking her call, but as the governor told CNBC, he was unaware at the time that she had tried to make contact.

That being said, on Tuesday, he accused her of “trying to parachute in” only because of the election.

Speaking on the matter further Thursday, DeSantis clarified just how he knows the matter is only political for Harris.

Do you like Ron DeSantis?

“And, in fact, all the storms I’ve dealt with under this administration – although I’ve worked well with the president – she has never called in Florida. She has never offered any support.”

DeSantis was clearly incensed with Harris’ actions and her branding of him.

With one natural disaster after another to deal with — despite being a politician himself — the governor said this isn’t the time for it.

“So, what she’s doing is she’s trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign.”

The bottom line, as DeSantis put it: ” I don’t have time for those games.”

Trump Steps Up to House 275 Electrical Linemen as Hurricane Milton Approaches

Of course, DeSantis is not a Democrat who hopes for a Harris victory, but the issue is not — or shouldn’t be — so partisan.

President Joe Biden spoke about ongoing efforts with DeSantis and Florida when asked about the matter Wednesday. The governor clearly wasn’t using the opportunity to go scorched-earth against Democrats, considering he wasn’t laying into the president himself with his remarks.

The issue here is Harris pretending she cares about the country so that she can try to get elected.

Her track record clearly shows, according to DeSantis, that she did not care about natural disasters before she was running for president.

Moreover, she did not care about the border, either, as she only visited for her campaign.

Only a yearning for power motivates her with the election so close.

Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Instructor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London.




