DeSantis Obliterates Kamala Harris, Says Why She Really Cares About Hurricane Relief - 'She Has No Role in This Process'

As Florida deals with the impact of Hurricane Milton, Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t interested in playing politics.

The Hill reported amidst Florida’s response to hurricanes Helene and Milton, Vice President Kamala Harris tried to reach out to DeSantis in what he indicated was an underhanded political ploy.

On Thursday, DeSantis spoke to CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin about the matter and proceeded to chastise Harris for what was obviously a tactless effort to boost her campaign.

🚨JUST IN: Ron DeSantis shut down CNBC host that accused him of politicizing Hurricane Milton! THIS is how you handle the Fake News! DeSantis: “I didn’t even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process… and I’ve been dealing with these storms in… pic.twitter.com/uHoaJYnmIN — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 10, 2024

DeSantis told Sorkin, “I didn’t even know she was trying to reach me, but she has no role in this process, and I’ve been dealing with these storms in Florida under both Trump and Biden. Neither of them ever politicized it.”

According to the Hill, Harris called DeSantis “selfish” on Monday for not taking her call, but as the governor told CNBC, he was unaware at the time that she had tried to make contact.

That being said, on Tuesday, he accused her of “trying to parachute in” only because of the election.

Speaking on the matter further Thursday, DeSantis clarified just how he knows the matter is only political for Harris.

“And, in fact, all the storms I’ve dealt with under this administration – although I’ve worked well with the president – she has never called in Florida. She has never offered any support.”

DeSantis was clearly incensed with Harris’ actions and her branding of him.

With one natural disaster after another to deal with — despite being a politician himself — the governor said this isn’t the time for it.

“So, what she’s doing is she’s trying to inject herself into this because of her political campaign.”

The bottom line, as DeSantis put it: ” I don’t have time for those games.”

Of course, DeSantis is not a Democrat who hopes for a Harris victory, but the issue is not — or shouldn’t be — so partisan.

President Joe Biden spoke about ongoing efforts with DeSantis and Florida when asked about the matter Wednesday. The governor clearly wasn’t using the opportunity to go scorched-earth against Democrats, considering he wasn’t laying into the president himself with his remarks.

The issue here is Harris pretending she cares about the country so that she can try to get elected.

Her track record clearly shows, according to DeSantis, that she did not care about natural disasters before she was running for president.

Moreover, she did not care about the border, either, as she only visited for her campaign.

Only a yearning for power motivates her with the election so close.

