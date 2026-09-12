DeSantis Offers 'Asylum' to Holdout Clancy Juror As Media Hounds Him: 'Another Low for Legacy Media'

Massachusetts is so crazy that not only did a jury in the state vote 11-1 to find a woman not guilty by reason of insanity for killing her three children, the media there is now trying to dox and smear the lone holdout juror that caused a mistrial.

If that’s the case, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says, he can always seek “asylum” in the Sunshine State, where at least there’s some semblance of sanity.

The offer was extended after WBTS-TV in Boston reported Friday that prior allegations of domestic violence “raise questions” regarding the “holdout juror.”

EXCLUSIVE: The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial had a history of domestic violence allegations, the NBC10 Boston Investigators have learned through court documents and interviews with family members. Read the full investigation here. https://t.co/qSjIiU8Og8 — NBC10 Boston (@NBC10Boston) September 11, 2026

Also, he apparently has an issue with his landlord and there’s “a pending eviction case tied to months of not paying rent.”

From WBTS:

Should this juror seek "asylum" in Florida? Yes No

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We are not identifying him at this time because he has chosen not to speak publicly and the jury list is currently impounded. However, we wanted to share the details that experts say should have raised red flags about how he filled out his juror questionnaire. In September of 2021, the holdout juror in the Clancy case faced a criminal charge for assaulting his wife out of Brockton District Court. According to a police report, the juror’s 13-year-old nephew called 911 after he said his uncle grabbed his wife by the throat and threw her into a dresser.

However, the charges were dismissed. The teenage nephew who reported it took out a restraining order against the juror, which is apparently still active. The juror in question would have had to have checked boxes saying that he had been arrested and charged with a crime or served with a court order.

“I don’t see how they would’ve allowed him to be a member of this jury,” said the station’s chief legal analyst, Michael Coyne.

“I don’t see how, if those questions had been answered correctly, one side or the other would’ve taken the chance with allowing him to be seated.”

First, there’s a certain irony that the media treats Lindsay Clancy with more deference than they do this juror.

We can confirm that Lindsay Clancy killed her kids. She said it. The only question is whether she had postpartum psychosis or merely some other lesser form of mental illness that meant she still had “substantial capacity” to control her actions, which is what Massachusetts’ standard for an insanity plea is.

Meanwhile, everything against this guy carries the tag of “alleged.”

Second, if anything, this should have been more amenable to a defense argument. After all, assume this was true; he’s what the liberals like to call a “justice-involved person,” which means he would have sympathy for those who find themselves doing things in the heat of the moment.

If this were untrue, he would have resentment for those who were being set up by the justice system — and again, more amenable to the defense’s argument that Clancy’s attorneys weren’t listening to the doctors.

The same Boston media doesn’t seem quite as interested in the fact that one of the jurors who voted to acquit, Kellie Farina, had a long social media history of prosecution-blasting and accused murderer-boostering in the case of Karen Read, another high-profile Boston-area trial that’s played out over the past few years.

When you consider that conforms to some of the stuff she’s been saying in interviews — which haven’t painted her as the most sane or capable of jurors — it seems like that might merit more attention than merely whether this guy was accused of criminal activity in a case of domestic disharmony several years ago.

Farina is, in case you’ve forgotten, the one who uttered this grimly unforgettable summation of why she thought the juror in question held out:

“He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.” Lindsay Clancy jurors speak out, express their frustration with the lone holdout. pic.twitter.com/NehHv9qInV — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 8, 2026

DeSantis meanwhile took issue with the way WBTS was using this to question the juror’s motives.

“A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media,” he wrote on X.

“If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed and appreciated,” he added.

A man objected to allowing a woman to kill her three young kids and get away with it, so NBC is trying to smear that juror, whose identity should be protected. Another low for legacy media. If the juror is being harassed, Florida will provide asylum — I’m sure he’d be welcomed… https://t.co/1kRMNAbaYD — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) September 11, 2026

Mind you, it’s not if, but when, this juror is doxxed. We’ve already heard CBS’ Gayle King expressing shock that he happened to be black; apparently, black people are supposed to have less respect for human life than the rest of us. Now we’re hearing about court cases he was involved in that were dismissed and disputes with his landlord.

What about the rest of the jury?

WBTS didn’t seem terribly interested in discovering Farina’s history of boosterism for Karen Read; that was from the New York Post.

They didn’t seem terribly interested, either, in pressing the members of the jury who they interviewed that seemed to decide the case based on factors that weren’t even relevant.

But now they’re obsessing over one juror’s dismissed case from years ago, and his rent problems?

Are they going to find out how many abortions the other jurors had? I mean, that seems like pertinent information when you consider the nature of the case. Are they going to dig through any possible issues of mental illness? Anything like that?

That question answers itself: Even if this were public knowledge, like Farina’s love of Karen Read, they don’t care about the 11 who voted to acquit in Massachusetts. But they’re going to subject the one to a witch hunt that’ll make Salem look positively quaint.

To the lone juror, trust us on this: Take up the “asylum” offer. This isn’t going to end until you’re hounded into the ground by a media that’s decided that child-killing is okay if you can just come up with a dubious claim of psychosis, but the merest impropriety on your part isn’t.

It’s most of the state that’s insane, not Lindsay Clancy. Move south and don’t look back, if you can.

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