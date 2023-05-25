Share
DeSantis Owns Campaign Launch Flub, Launches T-Shirt to Commemorate the Event

 By Richard Moorhead  May 25, 2023 at 3:53pm
Let it be said that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has a sense of humor — even when it comes to a mishap surrounding the launch of his own presidential campaign.

The Republican is advertising a “DeSantis Breaks Systems” T-shirt on his campaign website.

The shirt refers to “the internet,” “the deep state,” “corporate media,” and “woke indoctrination” as systems DeSantis is capable of breaking.

The shirt is an allusion to the glitchy Twitter Spaces event in which DeSantis followed up his campaign announcement on Wednesday.

DeSantis was slated for an interview with mega-billionaire Elon Musk — only for the chat to crash, burdened by an exorbitant amount of traffic driven to the platform for the governor’s interview.

Does the self-jab make DeSantis more likeable?

Musk wasn’t averse to making fun of the glitchy launch, either.

DeSantis earlier released a video making the case for his presidential candidacy — in that case, a release that uploaded flawlessly.

Continued efforts to right the ship of the Twitter Spaces event with Musk proved troublesome, according to Axios.

The first Twitter Spaces link was scrapped when it failed to take off from the ground. The second variant of the event was marred with audio glitches and disrupted connections.

DeSantis’ critics — including former President Donald Trump — took a victory lap at the governor’s expense following the glitchy launch.

DeSantis starts his presidential campaign with a significant base of support in the Republican primary, although he still trails handily to Trump.

Trump leads an aggregate of major polls with 53.9 percent of GOP support, whereas DeSantis trails with 21.3 percent, according to RealClearPolitics.

Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, Army Infantryman, Gold Star grandson, and guitar player.




