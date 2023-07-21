DeSantis Raised $20M in Q2 But How He Got the Money Could End His Campaign

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential campaign is grappling with significant financial challenges.

The gov. has already spent 40 percent of the $20 million raised in the second quarter.

And while you may think there’s more where that came from, the fact is that more than 90 percent of DeSantis’ donors have already reached their maximum contribution limit and cannot donate again until the general election.

This poses a crucial cashflow problem that necessitates immediate action.

Despite former President Donald Trump’s indictment, DeSantis has been unable to capitalize on the situation.

Based on the polls, primary voters have stayed faithful to Trump, and DeSantis has experienced a decline in his favorability rating.

According to Axios, DeSantis has dipped below the 20 percent mark in RCP’s average of polls for the first time since mid-May. Recently in Tallahassee, Florida, DeSantis’ team tried to reassure donors about the state of his presidential campaign.

DeSantis’s unfavorable rating among potential voters has been on a steady rise since late March, when he registered a split 39.3 percent favorable rating.

The decline in public perception includes the period after his announcement of a 2024 bid in late May.

It is important to note that experts emphasize the early stage of the campaign.

With the funding dwindling and the lowered potential of raising substantial sums in the near future, the DeSantis team is embarking on a strategic overhaul in response to the financial constraints. The campaign is shifting away from large, costly rallies, and adopting a more intimate approach to engage with voters.

Instead of hosting lavish events, DeSantis will focus on connecting with people in small-scale gatherings at local venues like town halls, community centers, and churches.

Unfortunately, the financial strain has already led to the dismissal of approximately a dozen campaign staffers, resulting in a severe dip in team morale.

According to NBC, a source who was present during the firing of staffers said that “the entire campaign is on the brink.”

However, it is expected that some of these staffers will find new roles within the well-funded pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down.

Interestingly, Never Back Down has now launched a new ad in Iowa that has caught attention for its use of an AI-generated voice to re-enact Donald Trump’s past feud with the state’s governor. This marks the first time the PAC has directly targeted the former president in their campaign messaging, according to Axios.

DeSantis is also looking at doing more guest appearances to reduce the burden of hosting individual events.

This approach allows the campaign to attempt to stay on track while navigating the financial challenges ahead.

As DeSantis endeavors to stabilize his campaign, the clock is ticking. With potential obstacles on the horizon, the campaign must act swiftly to secure the necessary funding for the upcoming primary debates and crucial stages of the race.

The stakes are high, and DeSantis faces the challenge of maintaining his momentum and staying competitive against other challengers while still contending with the seemingly invincible Donald J. Trump.

