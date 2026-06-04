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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research headquarters on June 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during an event at the American Enterprise Institute for Public Policy Research headquarters on June 3, 2026, in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

DeSantis Rips California's 'Corrosive' Election System: 'Count Until You Get the Result You Want?'

 By Jack Davis  June 4, 2026 at 9:32am
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Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday lambasted California’s process of taking weeks to count votes.

“I’m sure the massive, post-election vote dumps will boost leftist candidates. Taking days or weeks to count votes and announce the results is a joke,” DeSantis posted on X on Wednesday.

He noted that in his state, the work gets done without delays.


“Florida processes more than 10 million votes in a matter of hours. California takes days — or sometimes even weeks — to count the votes. It’s pathetic — and it’s corrosive to our civic culture,” he posted.

“Is it incompetence or is it intentional?” he mused in another post on X.

Do you think voting by mail should be outlawed?

On Wednesday, the prediction market Polymarket noted that bettors will need to be patient.

“California officials warn final LA mayoral election results could take weeks, with only 54% of votes counted,” it posted on X.

That drew a one-word post from DeSantis: “Absurd!”

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DeSantis had noted that on Wednesday, Polymarket was dropping the odds that Republican Spencer Pratt would advance to the November general election.

“California keeps dumping votes. Odds are shifting because the vote dumps always seem to go one way. Count until you get the result you want?” he posted.

As of Thursday morning, in the primary for mayor of Los Angeles, incumbent Democrat Karen Bass led with 35 percent of the vote. Republican Spencer Pratt is second with 30 percent, while Democrat Nithya Raman is third with 23 percent, according to KABC-TV.

California’s long lag times to count votes were pilloried by pollster Nate Silver, who said that waiting weeks for an election result should not be tolerated.

“The fact that California elections often can’t be resolved for weeks is kind of insane and not common in other electoral systems around the world,” Silver wrote, later calling the incompetence an example of “learned helplessness.”

Silver wrote that it shouldn’t take “several weeks” to know who the victor is, adding that this kind of system “should be more stigmatized.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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