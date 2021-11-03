Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called the Biden administration the “Brandon administration” on Wednesday in a nod to the viral “Let’s Go Brandon!” phrase.

DeSantis made the comment during an election integrity news conference in Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis calls White House the ‘Brandon administration’ pic.twitter.com/fZeA0SZWfI — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2021

DeSantis spoke out against Big Tech and made note of GOP wins in Virginia against the “woke agenda.”

“If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media. Although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night,” DeSantis said.

“If you look at that if you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda.”

The crowd roared at the next comments from the governor.

“When you look at the Biden — the Brandon administration — in terms of what they’re doing,” he said.

In addition to laughter, the crowd launched into a spontaneous “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant.

Social media users were also quick to embrace the moment.

“Don’t we all at this point?” one Twitter user tweeted.

Desantis now calls it the Brandon administration 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/UgVOeRt9ns — On A Quest (@FaithOv14406694) November 3, 2021

Another Twitter user called it “comedy gold.”

🥇COMEDY GOLD 🏆 “The Brandon Administration”

Starring @GovRonDeSantis pic.twitter.com/0Srr6tZnX2 — Joe Dan Gorman – Intellectual Froglegs (@JoeDanMedia) November 3, 2021

The viral phrase arose following an early October NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Race winner Brandon Brown was interviewed by an NBC reporter who claimed the crowd in the background was chanting, “Let’s go Brandon.”

The crowd was actually chanting, “F*** Joe Biden.”

The chant previously spread across a wide variety of sporting events, ranging from college football games to the Major League Baseball playoffs and a New York Jets game.

