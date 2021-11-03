Share
News

DeSantis Rubs Salt in the Wound by Giving the Biden Administration a New Name

 By Dillon Burroughs  November 3, 2021 at 11:45am
Share

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis called the Biden administration the “Brandon administration” on Wednesday in a nod to the viral “Let’s Go Brandon!” phrase.

DeSantis made the comment during an election integrity news conference in Palm Beach Wednesday morning.

DeSantis spoke out against Big Tech and made note of GOP wins in Virginia against the “woke agenda.”

Trending:
Conservative Truck Driver with No Political Experience Nears Shock Victory Over Democratic Senate President

“If you look at all the things that are going on, you see Big Tech, you see the corporate media. Although they weren’t too happy with Virginia last night,” DeSantis said.

“If you look at that if you look at what’s going on with some of the big corporations with their woke agenda.”

The crowd roared at the next comments from the governor.

“When you look at the Biden — the Brandon administration — in terms of what they’re doing,” he said.

Should Ron DeSantis run for president in 2024?

In addition to laughter, the crowd launched into a spontaneous “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant.

Social media users were also quick to embrace the moment.

“Don’t we all at this point?” one Twitter user tweeted.

Related:
12 NYPD Officers Relocate to a Single Florida Police Department as 'Anti-Cop Sentiment' Grows

Another Twitter user called it “comedy gold.”

The viral phrase arose following an early October NASCAR race at the Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Race winner Brandon Brown was interviewed by an NBC reporter who claimed the crowd in the background was chanting, “Let’s go Brandon.”

The crowd was actually chanting, “F*** Joe Biden.”

The chant previously spread across a wide variety of sporting events, ranging from college football games to the Major League Baseball playoffs and a New York Jets game.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
NJ Election Chaos: 56 Voting Machines Shut Down Overnight Without Votes Being Counted, Will Have to Be Brought to Warehouse
DeSantis Rubs Salt in the Wound by Giving the Biden Administration a New Name
Black Republican Candidates Help Lead Red Wave Across America, Win Big in 2021 Election
More Than 39 GOP Senators File to Stop Biden's Employer Vaccine Mandate
DEA Agent Charged in Jan 6 Incursion Says FBI Informant Urged Him to Break Into Capitol with Mob
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.