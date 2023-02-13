Parler Share
News

If DeSantis Runs for President, This Is When He'll Announce: Political Analyst

 By George Upper  February 13, 2023 at 3:13pm
Parler Share

The senior political correspondent for The New York Times expects Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce a run for the presidency — if at all — sometime around Memorial Day.

Maggie Haberman, tweeting a link to a story she and colleague Michael C. Bender wrote for The Times on Sunday, said that “DeSantis is said to be looking at a late May / early June entrance if he runs.”

That would be, as Haberman noted, a late entry into the race, but certainly not an impossibly late one.

The focus of the piece in The Times was on how DeSantis was navigating — and how he might continue to navigate — the multiple attacks former President Donald Trump has made against the governor whom many see as the most likely alternative to a Trump nomination in 2024.

Trending:
WH Press Sec Just Said 2 Words About Biden That Should Terrify Every American

One exchange with a member of the media last week illustrated DeSantis’ current approach to handling Trump’s barbs.

A reporter asked DeSantis about insinuations made by the former president on social media that DeSantis had “behaved inappropriately with high school girls while he was a teacher in his early 20s.”

DeSantis refused to rise to the bait.

“I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” he said instead, according to The Times. “That’s how I spend my time.

“I don’t spend my time trying to smear other Republicans,” he added, sounding a little like former President Ronald Reagan.

Related:
Ex-Trump Cabinet Official Announces Her Run for President, Challenging Former Boss

Reagan was known for citing throughout his political career what he referred to as the “11th commandment” — “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican.”

Some political observers, however, have noted that that posture may be difficult to maintain throughout a still-hypothetical Republican presidential primary pitting Trump and DeSantis against each other — a situation Trump obviously foresees.

“It’s a really tough situation for DeSantis,” Tommy Vietor, a Democratic strategist who worked for then-Sen. Barack Obama in 2008, told The Times. “If he starts punching at Trump, he’s going to anger a lot of the people he needs to vote for him.”

Should DeSantis run for president in 2024?

“[But] if you are viewed as weak and cower in response to attacks from Trump,” he added, “that will be seen as a proxy for how you will be seen as a Republican nominee and how you’ll be as president.”

Haberman also noted on Twitter today that South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott appears to be gearing up for his own presidential run.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Contributing Editor
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and was a weekly co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, is the former editor-in-chief of The Western Journal and is now a contributing editor in the areas of faith, politics and culture. He currently serves as the connections pastor at Awestruck Church in Greensboro, North Carolina. He is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He holds bachelor's and master's degrees in English as well as a Master's in Business Administration, all from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. He and his wife life only a short drive from his three children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He is a lifetime member of the NRA and in his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military, Politics




California Billionaire Uses Super Bowl to Attack Tesla for 'Endangering the Public' - Tesla Says His Claims Are 'Defamatory'
MSU Mass Shooting Suspect Identified: Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Gun Crime But Avoided Prison
If DeSantis Runs for President, This Is When He'll Announce: Political Analyst
Ivanka Trump Reveals Son Was Rushed to Hospital While She Was an Hour Away
Rihanna's Rep. Confirms Sharp-Eyed Viewers Who Noticed Something Different About Her Appearance Were Correct
See more...

Conversation