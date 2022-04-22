Share
Commentary
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen in a file photo from February, signed legislation Friday ending special tax privileges for The Walt Disney Company.
Breaking
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, seen in a file photo from February, signed legislation Friday ending special tax privileges for The Walt Disney Company. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

DeSantis Seals Disney's Fate: 'I Don't Think Walt Would Appreciate What's Going on in This Company'

 By Michael Austin  April 22, 2022 at 4:17pm
Share

It’s finally official. On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill effectively terminating the Walt Disney Company’s special tax district, within which sits the famous Orlando theme park.

The district allowed Disney to operate “as a largely autonomous entity” according to the New York Post. Now, those privileges are completely gone.

The legislation will go into effect in June of 2023.

“That partnership that developed early on with Walt Disney — I don’t think Walt would appreciate what’s going on with this company right now,” DeSantis said during the bill signing.

Disney has made it increasingly clear over the past several years that they don’t care if they completely alienate conservative consumers.

Trending:
Leaked Photos of Lawmaker in 'Drag' Going Viral: Report

If you disagree with transgenderism and you don’t believe kids should be allowed to undergo permanent, life-altering gender transitioning, Disney thinks you’re a bigot.

The company made this clear on March 28, the day DeSantis signed into law the “Parental Rights in Education” bill.

Specifically, the Florida bill bans lessons on sexual orientation or gender identity for students in kindergarten through third grade.

Disney claimed the bill “should never have passed and should never have been signed into law” and suggested that it was discriminatory. They vowed to fight for the bill to be repealed or struck down in court.

DeSantis responded to Disney’s statement at the time, noting the company had “crossed the line.”

“We’re going to make sure we’re fighting back when people are threatening our parents and threatening our kids,” he said, according to Politico.

“For Disney to come out and put a statement and say that the bill should have never passed and they are going to actively work to repeal it — I think, one, was fundamentally dishonest. But two, I think that crossed the line.”

Related:
DeSantis Effect? Exxon Bans LGBTQ Rainbow Flag from Being Displayed During Pride Month

“This state is governed by the interests of the people of the state of Florida. It is not based on the demands of California corporate executives. They do not run this state. They do not control this state.”

Disney is certainly allowed to have its opinion.

But when you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

If Disney wants to tick off half the country, it isn’t going to keep getting special privileges from the government.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Michael Austin
Supervising Reporter
Michael Austin joined The Western Journal as a staff reporter in 2020. Since then, he has authored hundreds of stories, including numerous original reports. He also co-hosts the outlet's video podcast, "WJ Live."
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of supervising staff reporter. His responsibilities now include directing the reporting team.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Unstoppable Musk: Elon Locks Twitter Execs Down in Sunday Meeting That Can Clear Way for Takeover
DeSantis Seals Disney's Fate: 'I Don't Think Walt Would Appreciate What's Going on in This Company'
Texas National Guard Soldier Down at Border, Officials Confirm Heroic Final Feat
Netflix Stock Prices Plummet AGAIN After Musk Roasts 'Woke' Programming
Lawyer Who Predicted Musk's Twitter Bid Makes New Prediction: Here's Elon's Cryptic 'Plan B'
See more...

Conversation