Democrats vented outrage Wednesday after illegal immigrants showed up on Martha’s Vineyard, the elite island off the Massachusetts coast where former President Barack Obama has a swanky summer estate.

The two planefuls of illegal immigrants — about 50 people in all — arrived by plane Wednesday courtesy of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who, much like fellow Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, believes sanctuary communities and blue-state liberals supporting illegal immigration should get a taste of it firsthand.

“Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard [Wednesday] were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” a statement from DeSantis’ office said, according to WESH-TV in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“States like Massachusetts, New York, and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states’ and support for the Biden Administration’s open border policies,” the statement said.

Massachusetts Democratic state Sen. Julian Cyr, whose district includes Martha’s Vineyard, slammed DeSantis for the move, according to The New York Times.

“This is a cruel ruse that manipulates families that are seeking a better life,” he said, adding, “Our community has been targeted, clearly.”

“It’s pretty disgusting to see that politicians are capitalizing on the difficult circumstances these families are in for a ‘gotcha’ moment,” Cyr said, according to Politico.

He said the flights reflect a “profound lack of understanding” about the island “and an assumption about what our communities are like based on some of our more famous summer residents.”

Many on social media attacked the governor and suggested he had broken the law.

How on earth is this legal and not kidnapping? @NYTimes https://t.co/FdYoPRoZFj — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) September 15, 2022

Evil, authoritarian fascist @GovRonDeSantis deports freedom seeking Venezuelans fleeing Maduro’s communist Venezuelan regime who are seeking asylum in Florida, to Martha’s Vinyard. This is unlawful human trafficking. Disgusting. Repugnant. DeSantis.👇🏼https://t.co/R0VrlkowGm — Fernand R. Amandi (@AmandiOnAir) September 15, 2022

History does not look kindly on leaders who treat human beings like cargo, loading them up and sending them a thousand miles away without telling them their destination. Still, Florida @GovRonDeSantis made that choice today. — Congressman Bill Keating (@USRepKeating) September 15, 2022

Ron DeSantis & Greg Abbott are vile human traffickers. Lock them up now. — The USA Singers (@TheUSASingers) September 15, 2022

Others, however, applauded DeSantis’ move and mocked those outraged over it.

They’re losing it because DeSantis sent a grand total of 50 illegals to Martha’s Vineyard. Liberals force their terrible ideas like open borders on the rest of America but freak out the moment they’re personally forced to deal with the consequences of their own policies — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2022

It was very nice of him to get them free flights to perhaps the safest and wealthiest enclave in America, Martha’s Vineyard, which is also a sanctuary city for illegal immigrants. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) September 15, 2022

Ron DeSantis just sent two planes filled with illegal immigrants to one of the most liberal elitist neighborhoods in the country, Martha’s Vineyard. It also happens to be Obama’s neighborhood. Best Governor in the country. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) September 15, 2022

Online flight records show the planes took off from San Antonio, Texas, and stopped in Florida before arriving on the island, according to WCVB-TV in Boston.

The Times reported the illegal immigrants said they came from Texas, but Abbott’s office said it was not involved in the flights.

Abbott has bused illegal immigrants to New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

DeSantis had vowed to emulate the tactic and had $12 million approved by the Florida Legislature to cover travel costs of the policy.

The governor has said Delaware, the home state of President Joe Biden, could be one destination for illegal immigrants. Biden reversed many of former President Donald Trump’s border security measures when he took office, leading to a spike in illegal immigration during his tenure.

According to the Times, the Rev. Chip Seadale of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church said the illegal immigrants would stay at his church for the night.

Do you support DeSantis' decision to fly illegal immigrants to Martha's Vineyard? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (1549 Votes) No: 0% (4 Votes)

Barbara Rush, the warden at St. Andrew’s, said the island has one homeless shelter with a capacity of 10 people.

“Fifty people with no homes is an overwhelming number for the size of the community. But this is a strong and capable community,” she said of the wealthy enclave.

“There are literally no jobs in the winter, and there is no affordable housing on Martha’s Vineyard,” Rush said. “The bulk of people that work a lower- to middle-income job live off-island and commute.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.