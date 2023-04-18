Parler Share
News

DeSantis Skewers Bud Light by Turning the Brand's Famous Commercials Against It

 By Alexa Schwerha  April 18, 2023 at 8:18am
Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a spoof beer advertisement on Monday night mocking male athletes who compete in women’s sports.

The advertisement, posted on the DeSantis War Room Twitter account, is a spin-off of the popular Bud Light commercial “Real Men of Genius” that aired in the early 2000s, and comes on the heels of a conservative-led boycott of the beer company after it revealed its partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

The ad features transgender athletes including former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and mockingly congratulates them on their performances in the women’s division, according to the video.

“Today we recognize the men who’ve hacked the system. Once mediocre in the men’s division, now cream of the crop in the women’s,” a voice-over says during the video. “You couldn’t cut it with the boys, so you pushed women off the podium.

“Because without you, women’s sports would be fair. Without you, women’s sports would be for, well, women.”

People Have Figured Out Where Anheuser-Busch CEO Used to Work, And They Think It Explains A Lot

The advertisement promotes “Freedom Heavy,” a limited time collection sponsored by Friends of Ron DeSantis, according to its website.

Products include pint glasses, T-shirts, hats and koozies.

“In Florida, girls play girls’ sports and boys play boys’ sports,” the War Room tweet reads. “That’s why we are replacing Bud Light with FREEDOM HEAVY … made 100% woke-free.”

Are you boycotting Bud Light?

Stock in Anheuser-Busch, Bud Light’s parent company, plunged by $6 billion since the Mulvaney partnership became public April 1.

Riley Green, a country music singer, replaced Bud Light with Coors Light in the lyrics of his song “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” while performing in Nashville on April 14, the New York Post reported.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

