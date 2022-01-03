Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might end up wishing she’d never even thought of spending the New Year’s weekend in Florida.

The leftist New York Democrat was already exposed as a hypocrite after news broke that she was spending the holiday in the Sunshine State, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has made a national reputation on his opposition to the kind of mask and vaccination mandates AOC’s Democratic Party loves.

Then the congresswoman made it worse by claiming her conservative critics were driven by “sexual frustration” and uncontrollable desire for her own irresistible charms.

But on Monday, DeSantis spokeswoman Christina Pushaw took to Twitter to nail the real problem with AOC’s shameless inconsistencies — and it makes the grating liberal’s hypocrisy look good by comparison.

It’s the arrogance of reveling in the kind of immunity to convention enjoyed by the rulers of communist states who are free to ignore the rules their regimes impose on those unfortunate enough to live under them.

I don’t mind that AOC is partying mask-free in Miami. But I DO mind that 2-year-olds in her district are force-masked for hours at daycare and NYC schoolchildren are eating lunch outside in freezing temperatures. “Rules for thee, not for me” = Soviet style https://t.co/v99XFCIu2t — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

While the residents of Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th congressional district and the rest of New York City and state grapple with the demands of mandates imposed from above, the congresswoman has no problem heading to the sunny south, in the company of her boyfriend, to live it up in a state that actually respects individual liberty.

“I don’t mind that AOC is partying mask-free in Miami,” Pushaw wrote.

“But I DO mind that 2-year-olds in her district are force-masked for hours at daycare and NYC schoolchildren are eating lunch outside in freezing temperatures.

“’Rules for thee, not for me’ = Soviet style.”

That’s rough, but Pushaw was just getting started.

AOC’s behavior is not hypocrisy — it is HIERARCHY. By openly flouting the same rules that she pushes on her constituents, she is signaling that she is powerful and does not have to abide by the same restrictions as the peasants. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

“AOC’s behavior is not hypocrisy — it is HIERARCHY,” she wrote. “By openly flouting the same rules that she pushes on her constituents, she is signaling that she is powerful and does not have to abide by the same restrictions as the peasants.”

And that really is it in a nutshell — and what the American people have seen time and again during the COVID-19 era from Democratic leaders across the country.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, have all been among big left-wing names caught publicly breaking the very rules they preach when it comes to the pandemic.

And, of course, there’s President Joe Biden, whose contradictory statements and behavior when it comes to the coronavirus would be the stuff of late-night comedians, if the country had any late-night comedians left who were actually interested in political comedy.

Whatever their differences in age and geography, these men and women have at least two things in common: membership in the country’s current ruling party, and an obscene disregard for their duties to live under the same rules they establish for others.

For Pushaw, who worked for a freedom-promoting non-governmental organization in the former Soviet republic of Georgia before joining the DeSantis operation, it apparently all looks very familiar.

This is something I’ve seen time and again in the country of Georgia especially during lockdown. It’s an aggressive, in-your-face Soviet power play. — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

“This is something I’ve seen time and again in the country of Georgia especially during lockdown,” she wrote. “It’s an aggressive, in-your-face Soviet power play.”

And that nails it.

For all their talk of “equity” and “inclusion” and whatever progressive buzzwords are being used at the moment, the modern Democratic Party is aiming at establishing a two-tiered system of power — one where ordinary Americans are forced to follow rules and laws established by their superiors while those who are wealthy enough, woke enough and wired enough into the government are free to live as they please.

There has never been a time — there never will be a time — where those with money are able to live differently from those without. But this kind of “aggressive, in-your-face Soviet power play,” as Pushaw put it, is a different order of business altogether.

Do you think AOC is regretting going to Florida now? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 41% (206 Votes) No: 59% (291 Votes)

And it’s a repulsive one.

Americans have seen enough over the past two years of the pandemic, and certainly enough during the past year of the Biden presidency, to see exactly what kind of future Democrats foresee for a country that was founded on the idea of freedom and has been making progress ever since to live up to its own ideals.

A hierarchy of power might be the norm in the socialist hellholes of the world, but it’s not what Americans want, from their government or for their country.

And with the midterm elections now less than a year away, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s party is going to find out that the sex appeal she’s so clearly proud of is the least of its problems.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Conversation