Share
News

DeSantis Spokeswoman Teases 'Major' Announcement That Will Trigger 'The Liberal Media Meltdown of the Year'

 By Jack Davis  August 4, 2022 at 6:03am
Share

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be triggering what his spokeswoman says is the “liberal media meltdown of the year.”

Only one hint came from press secretary Christine Pushaw: Whatever it is that will rock liberals’ world is related to his role as governor, not speculation that he might run for the White House in 2024.

“MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis,” she tweeted Wednesday night. “Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year. Everyone get some rest tonight.”

Trending:
China Won't Like What Just Decided to Take an Extended Stay Around Taiwan

Pushaw later said no one had correctly guessed the announcement, which was slated for 10 a.m. ET Thursday.

DeSantis has ruled out a monkeypox state of emergency, according to Spectrum News.

“You see some of these states declaring states of emergency, they’re gonna abuse those emergency powers to restrict your freedom. I guarantee you that’s what’s gonna happen,” the governor said Wednesday.

“I am so sick of politicians, and we saw this with COVID, trying to sow fear into the population,” he said, according to The Hill. “We had people calling, mothers worried about whether their kids could catch it at schools.”

“We are not doing fear,” DeSantis said. “And we are not going to go out and try to rile people up and try to act like people can’t live their lives as they’ve been normally doing because of something.”

Related:
DeSantis Prevails Against Dems' 2-Year Battle Over Supreme Court Appointee, Says She is the 'American Dream'

Although there was no prize for guessing the right answer, Pushaw’s tweets provoked a number of guesses.


Politico’s Florida Playbook said Attorney General Ashley Moody would accompany DeSantis for the Tampa announcement.

The governor did fire a salvo Wednesday at doctors who perform gender-related surgeries on young children, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“One of the things that they are trying to do, is they talk about these very young kids getting gender-affirming care,” he said.

“But they don’t tell you what that is, is they’re actually giving very young girls double mastectomies, DeSantis said. “We’ve stood up and said, both from the health and children wellbeing perspective, you know, you don’t disfigure 10-, 12-, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria.”

“They want to castrate these young boys. That’s wrong,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Actress Anne Heche Presumed to Be Under the Influence During Fiery Wreck, But She Will Not Be Tested
Polio Rears Its Head Again, NY Health Department Says Case Is Just 'Tip of the Iceberg'
DeSantis Prevails Against Dems' 2-Year Battle Over Supreme Court Appointee, Says She is the 'American Dream'
Report: Biden Gearing Up to Approve Another Massive Ukraine Weapons Package, Leaving Congress Out of It
Actress Severely Burned After Crashing Into Home, Video Shows Her Speeding Through Neighborhood Shortly Before Wreck
See more...

Conversation