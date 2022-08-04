Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be triggering what his spokeswoman says is the “liberal media meltdown of the year.”

Only one hint came from press secretary Christine Pushaw: Whatever it is that will rock liberals’ world is related to his role as governor, not speculation that he might run for the White House in 2024.

“MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis,” she tweeted Wednesday night. “Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year. Everyone get some rest tonight.”

MAJOR announcement tomorrow morning from @GovRonDeSantis. Prepare for the liberal media meltdown of the year Everyone get some rest tonight 😉 🌚 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

He already announced he’s running for re-election as governor 😀 All I can say about the surprise announcement tomorrow is that it’s not about anything campaign related. It’s official business https://t.co/K4udVhxU6K — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

Pushaw later said no one had correctly guessed the announcement, which was slated for 10 a.m. ET Thursday.

Wow, @GovRonDeSantis surprise announcement today is alongside China/Taiwan in the top headlines. Nobody has guessed today’s announcement yet, though some of you have guessed the governor’s priorities for the next legislative session 😉 Tune in

10am EST on Rumble, Twitter, FB. pic.twitter.com/GPhd0YQz8c — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2022

DeSantis has ruled out a monkeypox state of emergency, according to Spectrum News.

“You see some of these states declaring states of emergency, they’re gonna abuse those emergency powers to restrict your freedom. I guarantee you that’s what’s gonna happen,” the governor said Wednesday.

“I am so sick of politicians, and we saw this with COVID, trying to sow fear into the population,” he said, according to The Hill. “We had people calling, mothers worried about whether their kids could catch it at schools.”

“We are not doing fear,” DeSantis said. “And we are not going to go out and try to rile people up and try to act like people can’t live their lives as they’ve been normally doing because of something.”

Although there was no prize for guessing the right answer, Pushaw’s tweets provoked a number of guesses.

Next legislative session- my hope is that constitutional carry in is on the roster! — Chris (@LivemusicCJ) August 4, 2022

I know what it is. He is going to say yes to the view right. And Whoopi’s gonna storm off — Nicky6 (@Rcoach29) August 4, 2022



Politico’s Florida Playbook said Attorney General Ashley Moody would accompany DeSantis for the Tampa announcement.

The governor did fire a salvo Wednesday at doctors who perform gender-related surgeries on young children, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“One of the things that they are trying to do, is they talk about these very young kids getting gender-affirming care,” he said.

“But they don’t tell you what that is, is they’re actually giving very young girls double mastectomies, DeSantis said. “We’ve stood up and said, both from the health and children wellbeing perspective, you know, you don’t disfigure 10-, 12-, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria.”

“They want to castrate these young boys. That’s wrong,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.