DeSantis Strikes Back at Disney, Reveals Florida's Plan After Company Found Contract Loophole

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is firing back at Disney and revealing two major actions he is considering taking after the latest dirty trick by the woke empire.

Many conservatives had hoped that the governor had finally won his years-long battle with the woke corporate giant after signing a bill that gave him the power to appoint the board to govern Walt Disney World’s self-governing district.

Unfortunately, that hope was dashed when the board of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the company’s self-governing district, pushed through a sneaky, last-minute document that stripped the board of all power for development and gave it back to Disney.

To make the matter worse, the document would continue in perpetuity until 21 years after the last living descendant of King Charles III of England dies (any descendants born after the sneaky move was made would not count towards this expiration date.) Barring any tragedies, that’s going to be at least 100 years, if not more.

But DeSantis is not backing down in the face of this inconvenience. Instead, he seems more determined than ever to deal with Disney once and for all.

According to the BBC, during a speech on Thursday at Michigan’s Hillsdale College, a Christian school, DeSantis outlined what measures he might take in order to fight back against Disney.

He called Disney “a joke” and stated, “They are not superior to the people of Florida. Ultimately, we’re going to win on every single issue involving Disney, I can tell you that.”

DeSantis then outlined the measures he has considered, which included taxes on the hotels in Disney’s district, and tolls on the roads leading into the district.

“But now that Disney has reopened this issue, we’re not just going to void the development agreement they tried to do, we’re going to look at things like taxes on the hotels, we’re going to look at things like tolls on the roads,” he said.

Do you agree with DeSantis’s decision to go after Disney? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (492 Votes) No: 1% (5 Votes)

All this comes as the early stages of the 2024 Republican primary campaign are beginning in earnest. DeSantis, although he has not yet declared his candidacy, is a serious contender for the presidency, and seemingly the only viable Republican alternative to the frontrunner, Donald Trump.

Winning a massive victory like this over a woke mega-corporation could really rally and galvanize conservatives across the nation to get out and support DeSantis. With such backing, he could be unstoppable.

Conversely, however, should DeSantis “lose” to Disney, even optically, you can be assured that Trump will bring this up during the primaries. It’s a high-risk, high-reward proposition for DeSantis.

Disney, meanwhile, would be foolish to ignore this warning from DeSantis, as given his track record, these seem like more than just words.

True, there have been other politicians who have said similar things, but never taken any action. DeSantis, however, has proven time and again that he is willing to back up his words with action.

It is not only Disney that has experienced it, he has taken disciplinary legal action against venues that have allowed children to attend sexually-explicit drag shows in Florida.

But Disney, more than anyone else in Florida, knows that when DeSantis issues a warning, he usually follows up on it.

Expect to see taxes on hotels and toll roads leading into Disney World, because Ron DeSantis is a rare type of politician whose words follow his actions.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.