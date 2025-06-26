DeSantis Sums Up Iranian-American Relations: This Is Why Intelligent People Are Not Embracing Iran

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis went point by point on why the U.S. needed to attack Iran’s nuclear sites during a press conference earlier this week, stating that the country has shown hostile intentions toward the U.S. for almost 50 years.

“The terrorism you see in the Middle East… that is all because of Iran,” DeSantis explained. “Iran funds terrorism around the world. And they’re the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism.”

“We rely on mutually assured destruction to ensure that someone’s not going to launch a nuclear attack,” he added. “During the Cold War, Soviets had enough nuclear missiles to wipe America off the map. We had more than enough to wipe them off the map. They knew if they fired one at us, we’d fire back and then we both end up going in a cloud of smoke . . . The problem with Iran is these are militant Shia Islamists. And so they have a very apocalyptic, radical ideology.”

That means mutually assured destruction would not work with Iran as an effective nuclear deterrent.

DeSantis said that even though it’s unlikely Iran could fire on the United States, which they consider “the great Satan,” they like the idea of firing on Israel with no regard for the consequences.

“I think President Trump showed decisiveness to be able to act when he did,” he added.

This is the absolute best explanation and defense of America’s operation in Iran to extinguish their nuclear program. pic.twitter.com/IqY2QglZlt — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 23, 2025



DeSantis also cited his experience in Iraq as a junior officer and claimed that “the majority of the casualties, both killed in action and wounded in action, at that time in the conflict — 2007 into 2008 — were at the hands of Iranian-backed Shiite militia.”

When it came to concern over pushback from Iran, DeSantis highlighted how they never hit back directly, but rather work through a network of proxies and lone actors.

Will Trump succeed in bringing peace between Iran and Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 33% (2 Votes) No: 67% (4 Votes)

The network was potentially enhanced due to the Biden administration’s lax security on the southern border.

“I don’t think they can respond effectively and conventionally against U.S. forces,” the Florida Republican said. “They just don’t have the ability. But that’s not typically how they operate. They operate through these proxy groups, through these militia groups, through Hezbollah… who knows who they sent across the southern border during Biden’s administration? We don’t know.”

DeSantis is spot on about Biden leaving the door open and allowing terrorists to blend in with illegal aliens and legitimate refugees.

Hundreds of Iranian nationals came into the United States illegally and were later released into the country by Biden officials, according to data provided from a border patrol agent to the media.

In total, at least 729 Iranians were released back into the U.S. under the Biden administration, according to the agent, who provided the information on condition of anonymity for fear of backlash.

It would have been foolish of the United States, with the Iranian track record of aggression, hatred, sneaky tactics, and radicalization in mind, to have allowed Iran to continue down the path of obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“They’ve been waging conflict against the United States since 1979,” DeSantis concluded. “They’ve really just been limited by their means. If they had more means, they would have done more. So I don’t know that it’s going to radically change certainly their capability, but their posture was hostile before this and obviously it will be hostile since then.”

Fool America once, shame on them. Fool America twice, shame on us.

It’s a strategy that’s been war-gamed for decades. Trump had the classified intel and he finally acted on it by bringing the hammer down.

It was done in service of achieving a lasting peace and a stable Middle East.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.