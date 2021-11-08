A week before a scheduled COVID-19-focused special legislative session, Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis promised to protect his state’s workers from the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, arguing no one should be losing their jobs “because of these jabs.”

DeSantis made the comments Monday during a news conference with Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson and state House of Representatives Speaker Chris Sprowls in Zephyrhills.

“Nobody, no cop, no firefighter, no nurse, nobody should be losing their jobs because of these jabs,” DeSantis said.

“We have got to stand up for people and protect their jobs and protect their livelihoods.”

Watch Now: Florida is stepping up to protect workers and families from heavy-handed mandates.https://t.co/w3hXMnDdeP — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 8, 2021

The Florida governor said President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci went back on their word on vaccine mandates.

“We’ve seen the federal government, even though the Biden administration had always said this will never be mandated, and even they acknowledged the federal government doesn’t have the power to mandate it, Fauci said it would never be mandated, and now all of a sudden they say there’s grave danger,” DeSantis said.

The governor noted the delay in implementing the vaccine mandate proves it’s not the emergency the Biden administration claims it to be.

“So it takes them two months to write a 500-page rule that they’re trying to shove down the throats of the American people,” he said.

“That’s wrong, OK. It’s wrong to treat people like that. It’s wrong to kick people out of work. It’s wrong to try to micromanage businesses like that,” DeSantis continued.

“And it’s wrong to potentially deprive key industries of people that we need: trucking, nurses, all this other stuff.”

DeSantis asserted the vaccine mandates are unconstitutional.

“And probably most importantly, what they’re doing is unconstitutional and we have a responsibility to stand up for the Constitution, and that’s what we’re doing,” the governor said.

“We’ve been working with both the speaker and the Senate president to be able to get proposed legislation that will do a number of things.

“One, say, ‘You can’t fire people based off this jab.’ And that’s true private sector, it’s also true with the public sector.”

DeSantis said the special session will seek to implement the strongest protections nationwide for workers.

“This will be probably the strongest protections for both private- and public-sector employees anywhere in the country,” he said.

“I’m proud to say we’re going to do something in this special session that matters. We’re going to do something in this special session that is going to put people’s minds at ease, that’s going to save their jobs.”

“At the end of the day, we want people to be able to make informed decisions for themselves. But we’ve got to stop bossing people around. We’ve got to stop the coercion. We’ve got to stop trying to browbeat people,” he continued.

“From the very beginning, you know, we said ‘Let’s not put people down, let’s lift people up.’ And so that’s what we’re going to be doing. We’re going to be saving a lot of jobs in the state of Florida. We’re going to be striking a blow for freedom. We’re going to be standing up against the Biden mandates, and we’re going to be better as a result of it.”

The speech opposed the announcement Thursday of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for companies with 100 or more employees.

“Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and HHS released its rule to ensure that health care workers are vaccinated,” Biden tweeted Thursday.

Today, the Labor Department issued its rule requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and HHS released its rule to ensure that health care workers are vaccinated. Together, they will cover about 100 million Americans and help us beat COVID-19. — President Biden (@POTUS) November 4, 2021

“Together, they will cover about 100 million Americans and help us beat COVID-19,” Biden added.

