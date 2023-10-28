DeSantis Takes Matters Into His Own Hands, Arranges Secret Shipment to Israel

We have a commander in chief who is working to rip this country apart. It is an agenda that is forcing governors to act on their own, as if each state was its own little nation.

That is how Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is behaving, and rightfully so. Stand by to watch hundreds of innocent Americans trapped in Israel die while the Biden administration fails to do anything about it? DeSantis isn’t about that. He won’t just sit back idly.

He’s going to act, even if he has to do it in the dark. If it works for Biden, it works for him.

Such is the case behind two cargo planes that left for Israel on Oct. 17. Believed to be carrying “medical supplies, clothing items, hygiene products and children’s toys” according to DeSantis’ office and CNN, it was the equipment not mentioned on those planes that is now causing such a stir.

Drones, body armor and helmets procured by Israel took flight as well. Israel asked Florida to help orchestrate the delivery of these for the war-ready country. DeSantis agreed. The additional equipment was confirmed by the governor’s office to CNN on Thursday.

“At the request of the Israeli Consul General in Miami, cargo planes contracted by Florida were used to transport healthcare and hospital supplies, drones, body armor, and helmets that first responders can use,” Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for the governor’s office, said in a statement.

Florida also helped to coordinate the procurement of weapons and ammunition by Israel, indirectly handling the delivery of these. The Republican presidential candidate just made President Joe Biden look really, really bad, not that Joe needed any help doing that. He’s accused the president of not doing enough to help Americans stranded in Israel.

The few charters Biden sent to Israel to save Americans and land them in Europe hardly demonstrate the force and concern expected of the president of the United States. It shows, once again, how weak this administration is.

It also shows how little they actually care for American lives. This isn’t a new script. We’ve seen this before with the Biden administration.

These lives, however, mean something to their loved ones. They also mean something to DeSantis, obviously. As he told CNN, “When there’s no leadership, you have a choice: Are you going to just kind of sit there and complain about it or are you going to step up and are you going to lead?”

Known to act in times of crisis, DeSantis is living up to his reputation. So is President Joe Biden, whose true agenda is to keep the country in knots. That includes dividing the people with a new loaded issue to fight over.

While Biden is doing that, DeSantis has been working overtime to figure out how to help, including declaring a state of emergency on Oct. 12 and securing a partnership with Project Dynamo, a nonprofit that carries out international rescue missions, according to CNN.

Combining the funds with the relationship that allows for the rescue of Floridians and transport of necessary supplies to Israel, both DeSantis and his wife Casey have already welcomed 270 Floridians home. They physically greeted them on the tarmac in Tampa upon their arrival.

That is what you want to see from a leader. That is exactly not what we are getting from Biden.

DeSantis has contracted ARS Global Emergency Management to carry out this initiative, one of three companies that assisted him in the “moving of migrants” out of his state. They have since billed Florida $19 million for the required expenses to complete the Israel operation thus far.

DeSantis is able to access $500 million without legislative approval as a result of his declaring a state of emergency. It was a very smart move. DeSantis gets things done, while Biden fumbles around.

Two very different men, both demonstrating priorities and rising to the occasion. Except Gov. Ron DeSantis is actually saving lives, while Biden is simply saving his own and growing richer for it.

