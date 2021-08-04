DeSantis Tells Biden 'I Am Standing in Your Way' on New COVID Restrictions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that he will be standing in President Joe Biden’s way if the Democratic president comes after the rights of people in Florida and imposes new coronavirus restrictions.

“If you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way,” DeSantis said Wednesday, according to WESH-TV.

“If you’re trying to deny kids a proper in-person education, I’m gonna stand in your way and stand up for the kids in Florida.”

He added, “If you’re trying to restrict people and impose mandates and ruin their jobs and livelihood, if you are trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way. I am standing for the people of Florida.”

The Republican governor was responding to Biden’s comments Tuesday, calling for DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to implement measures to fight against COVID-19 or “get out of the way,” KXAS-TV reported.

“Just two states, Florida and Texas, account for one-third of all new COVID-19 cases in the entire country. Just two states,” Biden said.

“Look, we need leadership from everyone. If some governors aren’t willing to do the right thing to beat this pandemic, then they should allow businesses and universities who want to do the right thing to be able to do it.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 123,400 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida in the last week.

“Joe Biden has taken to himself to single out Florida over COVID-19,” DeSantis said.

“His vision is, just like in New York City, restaurants should ban young kids because they cannot be vaccinated. Law-abiding citizens have to show proof of their medical records to go to the gym or attend an event? He wants that.”

He added, “But if you want to vote, he thinks it’s too much of a burden to show a picture ID.”

DeSantis said he also would let parents decide whether their kids ought to wear masks at school.

“We can either have a free society or we can have a biomedical security state,” he said.

“I can tell you Florida, we’re a free state. People are going to be free to choose, to make their own decisions about themselves, about their families, about their kids’ education and about putting food on the table.”

“We can either have a free society, or we can have a biomedical security state”. #DoYourJob will grab headlines, but @GovRonDesantis‘ broader response to @JoeBiden‘s “get out of the way” deserves attention. pic.twitter.com/dmrAprCYOG — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 4, 2021

DeSantis also blamed Biden’s border policies for “importing more virus from around the world.”

“He’s facilitating. Whatever variants are around the world, they’re coming across the southern border. He’s not shutting down the virus; he’s helping to facilitate it,” he said.

“Why don’t you do your job? Why don’t you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t want to hear a blip about COVID from you.”

