Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign stop at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 2.
Florida Governor and 2024 presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign stop at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, on June 2. (Logan Cyrus - AFP / Getty Images)

DeSantis and Trump Campaigns Trade Blows After Florida Gov Visits Fried Testicles Event

 By Richard Moorhead  June 17, 2023 at 6:51am
Talk about below the belt.

Political paper-pushers for the Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis presidential campaigns traded barbs in the form of statements provided to the media Friday, according to NBC.

Trump campaign operative Chris LaCivita went in for a kick when responding to inquiry about DeSantis’ planned attendance at a weekend Nevada barbecue event associated with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Fried lamb testicles — known as “lamb fry” are served at the annual Basque Fry event, according to The Nevada Independent.

“Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,” LaCivita said of DeSantis’ attendance, NBC reported.

A spokeswoman for the DeSantis Never Back Down PAC soon fired back with a statement likening the Trump campaign to LGBT extremists.

“The Trump team’s obsession with men’s genitalia is more perverted than a woke grooming book,” Erin Perrine said of LaCivita’s remarks.

Laxalt has expressed his preference for DeSantis as a presidential candidate.

LaCivita also took aim at Laxalt’s political track record and criticism of Trump, according to the report.

“So Adam Laxalt, who lost the governor’s race in ’18 and lost the Senate race in ’22, is lecturing President Trump?”

“That’s the pot calling the kettle black.”

In spite of the hot exchange of words between campaign operatives, there’s little indication that the Republican Party’s presidential primary is closely competitive.

Trump leads a RealClearPolitics aggregate of primary polls by more than 31 percentage points — securing an outright majority of support from Republican voters in some polls.

The unconventional menu item is associated with Basque culture — the ethnicity of the Laxalt family heritage.

The Basque Fry’s origins trace back to Adam Laxalt’s grandfather Paul Laxalt, former GOP Nevada governor and senator and close friend of Ronald Reagan, the New York Post reported.

Conversation