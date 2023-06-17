DeSantis and Trump Campaigns Trade Blows After Florida Gov Visits Fried Testicles Event

Talk about below the belt.

Political paper-pushers for the Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis presidential campaigns traded barbs in the form of statements provided to the media Friday, according to NBC.

Trump campaign operative Chris LaCivita went in for a kick when responding to inquiry about DeSantis’ planned attendance at a weekend Nevada barbecue event associated with former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Never Back Down is running an ad in Reno to promote this weekend’s basque fry (“It’s an affordable, family-friendly affair”) where DeSantis is speaking. Event is in conjunction with Adam Laxalt’s Morning in Nevada PAC. pic.twitter.com/ZK3stALG2w — Natalie Allison (@natalie_allison) June 14, 2023

Fried lamb testicles — known as “lamb fry” are served at the annual Basque Fry event, according to The Nevada Independent.

“Not surprised Ron DeSantis is looking for a set of balls,” LaCivita said of DeSantis’ attendance, NBC reported.

A spokeswoman for the DeSantis Never Back Down PAC soon fired back with a statement likening the Trump campaign to LGBT extremists.

“The Trump team’s obsession with men’s genitalia is more perverted than a woke grooming book,” Erin Perrine said of LaCivita’s remarks.

Laxalt has expressed his preference for DeSantis as a presidential candidate.

Helluva turnaround for Adam Laxalt, who embraced Donald Trump’s big lie and fought to overturn the 2020 election on his behalf. It probably cost him the 2022 Senate race in Nevada (he lost by 0.8 points). Now he’s supporting Ron DeSantis and says Trump can’t win Nevada. https://t.co/VBhxkZBjyr pic.twitter.com/tyE7BtBrGJ — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) June 16, 2023

LaCivita also took aim at Laxalt’s political track record and criticism of Trump, according to the report.

“So Adam Laxalt, who lost the governor’s race in ’18 and lost the Senate race in ’22, is lecturing President Trump?”

“That’s the pot calling the kettle black.”

In spite of the hot exchange of words between campaign operatives, there’s little indication that the Republican Party’s presidential primary is closely competitive.

Trump leads a RealClearPolitics aggregate of primary polls by more than 31 percentage points — securing an outright majority of support from Republican voters in some polls.

The unconventional menu item is associated with Basque culture — the ethnicity of the Laxalt family heritage.

The Basque Fry’s origins trace back to Adam Laxalt’s grandfather Paul Laxalt, former GOP Nevada governor and senator and close friend of Ronald Reagan, the New York Post reported.

