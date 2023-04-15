Parler Share
News

DeSantis Unfazed by 2 Women Who Rush Stage at GOP Fundraiser, Cracks Jokes About Incident

 By Jack Davis  April 15, 2023 at 8:47am
Parler Share

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis brushed off a protest Friday night as he spoke to Republicans at a fundraising dinner in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Video posted to Twitter shows DeSantis regarding the protesters with a quizzical, bemused expression as they rushed the podium where he was speaking, interrupting his speech.

“Jews against DeSantis,” one woman called out.

Trending:
Reporter Probably Made WH Press Sec's Skin Crawl After Invoking Trump's Name During Briefing

“You gotta have a little spice in the speech, right?” DeSantis quipped. “I mean, you gotta have a little fun.”

“Why you’d want to pay the ticket to get in just to do that, I don’t know, but different strokes for different folks,” the governor added.

Did DeSantis handle the protestors well?

DeSantis later posted a comment on Twitter.

“Thank you to the @NHGOP for a great night in the Granite State. Decline is a choice. Success is attainable. Freedom is worth fighting for. Live free or die!” he wrote.

Related:
Mike Pompeo Announces Big 2024 News: 'This Decision Is Personal'

DeSantis has positioned himself as a candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for president but has so far not publicly announced that he will challenge former President Donald Trump, largely viewed as the favorite to secure the nomination, and others who have entered the contest. His trip to New Hampshire marks a visit to an important early primary state.

“If the election of 2024 is a referendum on Joe Biden and his failed policies, and we provide a fresh vision for American renewal, Republicans will win the White House, the House, and the U.S. Senate,” DeSantis said, according to USA Today.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished in the state of Florida, but I can tell you this, I have only begun to fight,” DeSantis said.

In his speech, he noted his accomplishments in Florida, according to WMUR-TV.

“We don’t have leaks, we don’t have drama, all we do is get the job done and what that means is we beat the left day after day, week after week, year after year,” he said.

DeSantis has framed himself as a counterpoint to “woke,” leftist ideology, particularly on the issue of pushing transgenderism in public schools.

“It is wrong to tell a second-grader they were born in the wrong body. It is wrong to tell students they can change their gender,” DeSantis said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Gov. Kristi Noem Hits Anti-Gun Banks with Punishing Executive Order: 'I Won't Stand for It, Not in South Dakota'
Bud Light Makes First Post Since Backlash Began, And Things Are Not Looking Good
Trans Teacher with Alleged 'Bad Thoughts' About Shooting Students Gets Brutal News After DeSantis Admin Steps In
Public Not Impressed with Budweiser's New 'American Spirit' Ad: 'Fire Everyone Involved'
Mike Pompeo Announces Big 2024 News: 'This Decision Is Personal'
See more...

Conversation