Share
News

DeSantis' 'Unforeseen Tragedy' Revealed: Member of Security Detail Died in Line of Duty - Report

 By Jack Davis  August 29, 2022 at 4:45pm
Share

Honoring a hero took precedence over politics this week for Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis had been scheduled to speak Sunday at a $25,000-a-plate event in support of Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who is challenging Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, according to the New York Post.

However, he canceled his trip.

“An unforeseen tragedy forced Governor DeSantis to reschedule his trip to New York,” Zeldin spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said Sunday, according to the Post.

Later Monday, the nature of the tragedy was revealed. The New York Post reported that DeSantis attended the Monday funeral of Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez.

Trending:
Trump Demands a Redo of 2020 Election Be Held Immediately After Zuckerberg's Confession About FBI

The Post reported that Zeldon told attendees at the event that Perez had been part of DeSantis’s security detail.

On Aug. 2, Perez was responding to a call when he was struck by Javier Sandoval, 35, in Miami. Sandoval was later arrested and faces multiple charges. Perez died on Aug. 20.

“Today we mourn the tragic loss of FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez, who died in the line of duty,” Florida first lady Casey DeSantis wrote on Twitter. “With over 20 years in the U.S. armed forces & more than 30 years in law enforcement, he lived a valiant life serving our nation & state. The entire @fdlepio community is in our prayers.”

Do you think crime is on the rise in the United States?

DeSantis communications director Taryn Fenske confirmed the governor was attending the Monday services, according to Politico.

DeSantis, Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez and Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody were all at the church where Perez’s funeral was held, WSVN reported

On Friday, DeSantis had issued an order that Florida fly flags at half-staff Monday in honor of Perez.

Related:
Judge Signals Massive Good News for Trump, May Grant His Motion

“On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Special Agent Jose Perez passed away 17 days after sustaining injuries from a vehicle crash while responding to a building alarm. Special Agent Perez joined the Florida Department of Law Enforcement after retiring as a major from the Miami Police Department in 2018, serving over 26 years. Before serving in law enforcement, Perez served in the United States Marine Corps, the United States Navy, and the United States Army over the course of 21 years.  He will be remembered for his dedication to public service as well as his sacrifice for the people of Florida and the United States of America,” the order said.

On Monday, Kaitlyn Perez spoke about her dad as she and her family laid him to rest, according to CBS.

“Dear Dad,” she said, “When I grew up you were my best friend.

“Once I started getting older, we started going to soccer games. You are the bravest and most dedicated person I will ever meet in my life and your actions and your life are a testament to that. You have three strong daughters and I know I will continue to put my head down and work for the rest of my life to become an example for you.”

Kaitlyn Perez said she was told her father will be honored with a purple cross medal.

Biscayne Park Police Chief Luis Cabrera said Perez “was valiant. He did not live in fear. He lived life fearlessly. Jose served and protected those who could not protect themselves.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




'By the Grace and Provision of God,' Father of 4 Escapes Oregon Grocery Store Shooting with His Kids
DeSantis' 'Unforeseen Tragedy' Revealed: Member of Security Detail Died in Line of Duty - Report
Perfectly Cylindrical Sinkhole Appears, Now Large Enough to Swallow National Monuments Whole
NFL Player Hospitalized After Being Shot in 'Attempted Armed Robbery or Carjacking'
Artemis I Moon Mission Scrubbed on the Launchpad After Officials Notice Something Terribly Wrong
See more...

Conversation