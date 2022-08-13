Share
News

DeSantis Unveils Ultimate Florida License Plate - And Libs Are Completely Losing Their Minds

 By Richard Moorhead  August 13, 2022 at 10:30am
Share

Another day, another empty outrage from the left.

Woke scolds have now found a way to get upset over a flag closely associated with the American founding and the Revolutionary War.

Florida has unveiled a new license plate featuring the Gadsden flag.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the new license plate in a July tweet.

Trending:
Eric Trump Gives Inside Look at What the FBI Outrageously Did During KGB-Style Raid: It's Worse Than You Think

American revolutionary Christopher Gadsden designed the flag in 1775 for the newborn U.S. Navy, according to the Charleston Museum.

Gadsden took inspiration from pro-American imagery created by Benjamin Franklin, who was the first to use a rattlesnake to symbolize the 13 colonies.

The flag was intended to symbolize defiance of the British crown’s tyranny, and features a rattlesnake rising against a metaphorical treading boot.

A Wednesday hit piece from NPR sought to link the license plate and the Gadsden flag to “dangerous far-right extremist ideology.”

“The state can’t claim a lack of knowledge about what this image represents to most of the public,” said a representative of the Southern Poverty Law Center quoted by NPR.

The SPLC representative linked the flag to the Jan. 6, 2021, disturbance at the U.S. Capitol. The flag has been used for decades by libertarians and other critics of government overreach — far before the Capitol incursion.

Related:
Breaking: DeSantis Press Sec Pushaw Announces Resignation, But She's Not Going Far

Six states already offered Gadsden flag-themed license plates in 2014, according to The Washington Post.

The license plate’s rollout received a negative reception from DeSantis’ partisan critics, who object to the revolutionary flag.

Pre-orders of the plate will benefit the Florida Veterans Foundation, according to Fox News.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Man Calls 911 Over Cold McDonald's Fries, But Cops Realize They've Stumbled on Something Much Bigger When They Arrive
DeSantis Unveils Ultimate Florida License Plate - And Libs Are Completely Losing Their Minds
Mob of 100 Teens Riots in Family Restaurant - Horrified Owner Remembers What God Told Him
MTG Files Articles of Impeachment Against AG Garland
Chaos at DFW: Airline Agent Slugs Woman, Continues to Pummel Her as Bystanders Jump to Separate the Two
See more...

Conversation