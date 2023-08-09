Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida took time away from his fledgling presidential campaign to perform an important gubernatorial function.

According to Fox News, DeSantis issued an executive order on Wednesday suspending Ninth Judicial Circuit State Attorney Monique Worrell. A statement from the governor’s office explained that DeSantis suspended Worrell due to “dereliction of duty.”

Hungarian-American billionaire and progressive political activist George Soros spent money to help secure Worrell’s election in 2020.

The statement from DeSantis’ office blasted Worrell for her soft-on-crime approach.

JUST IN: Suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell calls Gov. Ron DeSantis a “dictator” “This is an outrage […] There used to be a very high standard for the removal of elected officials.” “Under this tyranny, elected officials can be removed simply for political purposes.”… pic.twitter.com/SuzrbreZpu — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) August 9, 2023



“The practices and policies of her office have allowed murderers, other violent offenders, and dangerous drug traffickers to receive extremely reduced sentences and escape the full consequences of their criminal conduct. In some cases, these offenders have evaded incarceration altogether,” the statement read.

Like many Soros-backed progressive prosecutors, Worrell put the interests of violent criminals ahead of public safety.

“State Attorney Worrell’s practices undermine Florida law and endanger the safety, security, and welfare of the communities that Ms. Worrell was elected to serve,” the governor’s office added.

Soros’ interest in the 2020 four-way race for Orlando’s State Attorney Office triggered controversy at the time.

When Ryan Williams, one of Worrell’s opponents, complained about outside money coming from Soros, a Jewish resident of New York, the Worrell campaign responded by combining two standard progressive tactics: identity politics and hatred of former President Donald Trump.

According to Florida Politics, a Florida-focused news site, the Worrell campaign accused the Williams campaign of “the same anti-Semitic Soros trope that the President of the United States also uses.”

Meanwhile, the Orlando Sentinel reported that a Soros-funded PAC — the benign-sounding “Our Voice Our Vote”– spent more than $1.5 million in only two weeks on pro-Worrell ads.

The Soros PAC’s extravagant expenditure more than doubled the combined amount spent by the four candidates on their own.

Sanctimonious Democrats make a regular show of denouncing election interference — except when it benefits them.

Indeed, Soros has meddled in state-level elections with some success. His purpose is to smuggle progressive ideas and policies into society through the legal system.

According to Fox News, DeSantis told reporters Wednesday that the Florida constitution authorizes him to remove Worrell. Earlier this year, in fact, a federal judge upheld DeSantis’ August 2022 suspension of Hillsborough County state attorney Andrew Warren.

DeSantis’ presidential campaign has failed to generate momentum. Still, he has shown why, as governor, so many conservatives liked him in the first place.

